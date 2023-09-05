Pasternack Expands Programmable, Voltage-Controlled Phase Shifters

15 New Models of Analog and TTL Programmable, Voltage-Controlled Phase Shifters

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the expansion of its range of voltage-controlled phase shifters with 15 innovative new models. This launch includes eight models of voltage-controlled analog attenuators covering 0.5 GHz to 33 GHz, along with seven models of 5-bit or 6-bit TTL logic controlled programmable phase shifters covering 1 GHz to 37 GHz.

Pasternack's new voltage-controlled phase shifters comprise eight analog attenuators and seven TTL logic controlled programmable phase shifters.
The new RF phase shifters are designed to change the transmission phase angle of an input signal and are a key component in many RF and microwave systems. Their applications encompass controlling the relative phase in RADAR or steerable communications links, and in cancellation loops used in high-linearity amplifiers.

With the inclusion of reliable, rugged, MIL-grade coaxial packages, these phase-shifter modules support an operational temperature range from -40°C to +85°C (-40°F to +185°F). Analog models offer solder control pins for manual voltage control, while TTL programmable models provide micro-D 9-pin or 15-pin connectors for command control.

Additionally, these designs are guaranteed to meet environmental test conditions for altitude, vibration, humidity and shock. Their widespread applications include electronic warfare, microwave radio, VSAT, SATCOM, radar, space systems, 5G, research and development, and both airborne and ground-based applications.

"The wide frequency bands and diverse control options of these new phase shifters will allow us to meet the needs of more customers across a variety of industries," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "By providing components that support popular market bands and guaranteeing high reliability in rugged conditions, we are reinforcing our commitment to quality and innovation."

Pasternack's voltage-controlled phase shifters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

