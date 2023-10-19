Pasternack Introduces Frequency Multiplier and Divider Series

News provided by

Pasternack

19 Oct, 2023, 14:17 ET

Pioneering the Next Wave in Wireless Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its groundbreaking frequency multiplier and divider series, setting a new benchmark for precision and efficiency in the industry.

Pasternack's new frequency multipliers and dividers are snugly fitted within compact coaxial packages.
This stellar series boasts the inclusion of active frequency dividers with an input frequency sweep from 6.5 GHz to 16.5 GHz. Not to be outdone, the output frequencies ambitiously dart between 13 GHz and a whopping 33 GHz. A salient feature is the requirement of a DC bias, ensuring optimal frequency differentiation every single time. Their flexibility shines through, offering divisions by 2, 4, or 8.

Additionally, the active frequency multipliers are adept at amplifying input frequencies, projecting output bands from 13 GHz to 29 GHz.

The ingenuity lies in the packaging − these marvels are snugly fitted within compact coaxial packages, making them perfect for varied applications. Each model sports the trusted SMA connectors, a testament to Pasternack's unwavering commitment to quality.

Durability remains paramount, with these models boasting of a construction robust enough for the stringent MIL-STD-202 environmental challenges.

This series resonates with diverse market bands, from VHF and UHF to L, S, C, X, and even the formidable Ku bands. For projects where budgets dictate choices, Pasternack promises unparalleled value.

"Our new models are a boon for innovative prototype creations and proof-of-concept designs," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Especially noteworthy is their alignment with the 5G domain, promising unparalleled performance. Their compact and rugged nature ensures they are an asset for any application."

Pasternack's frequency multipliers and dividers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call Pasternack at +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE Pasternack

