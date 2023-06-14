Pasternack Introduces Industry-Leading Ruggedized Electromechanical Relay Switches

News provided by

Pasternack

14 Jun, 2023, 14:17 ET

New Electromechanical Relay Switches Are Designed for Dependable RF Signal Routing

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its innovative series of ruggedized electromechanical relay switches. The switches are engineered to ensure dependable RF signal routing for vital applications, spanning a vast range of market bands from DC to 40 GHz.

Continue Reading
Pasternack's new electromechanical relay switches are designed for dependable RF signal routing.
Pasternack's new electromechanical relay switches are designed for dependable RF signal routing.

This groundbreaking series comprises 40 unique switch models and designs. The switches are suitable for numerous market bands, including L, S, C, X, Ku and K. This provides a wide range of frequency bandwidths and extensive application opportunities.

These switches meet IP64 compliance standards and come with a Level 1 moisture seal. This makes them perfectly suited for customers operating outdoors or where testing might expose them to moisture. This rugged construction ensures durability and dependability across various settings.

The series also delivers outstanding performance, with insertion loss as low as 0.15 dB (typical) and isolation levels reaching up to 90 dB. This ensures superior signal integrity while minimizing signal degradation. Furthermore, they offer diverse actuator options, including latching, failsafe, or normally open actuators, with TTL logic compatibility.

Noteworthy is the switches' high power handling capability. They can manage power up to 160 watts continuous wave (CW) at 1 MHz, guaranteeing reliable performance even in demanding situations.

The hardy electromechanical relay switches are available in compact, MIL-grade, coaxial package designs. They are fitted with SMA, 2.92 mm, TNC, or N-Type connectors, depending on the frequency band.

"Pasternack's unwavering commitment is to provide our customers with robust, reliable and readily available solutions tailored to their unique requirements. This latest product line exceeds those expectations," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new ruggedized electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil 
Pasternack 
17792 Fitch 
Irvine, Calif. 92614 
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Also from this source

Pasternack Debuts New Line of RFID Antennas for Superior Tag Data Collection

Pasternack Launches Waveguide Power Amplifiers Covering High mm-Wave Frequency Bands

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.