Pasternack Introduces Industry-Leading Ruggedized Electromechanical Relay Switches

New Electromechanical Relay Switches Are Designed for Dependable RF Signal Routing

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its innovative series of ruggedized electromechanical relay switches. The switches are engineered to ensure dependable RF signal routing for vital applications, spanning a vast range of market bands from DC to 40 GHz.

This groundbreaking series comprises 40 unique switch models and designs. The switches are suitable for numerous market bands, including L, S, C, X, Ku and K. This provides a wide range of frequency bandwidths and extensive application opportunities.

These switches meet IP64 compliance standards and come with a Level 1 moisture seal. This makes them perfectly suited for customers operating outdoors or where testing might expose them to moisture. This rugged construction ensures durability and dependability across various settings.

The series also delivers outstanding performance, with insertion loss as low as 0.15 dB (typical) and isolation levels reaching up to 90 dB. This ensures superior signal integrity while minimizing signal degradation. Furthermore, they offer diverse actuator options, including latching, failsafe, or normally open actuators, with TTL logic compatibility.

Noteworthy is the switches' high power handling capability. They can manage power up to 160 watts continuous wave (CW) at 1 MHz, guaranteeing reliable performance even in demanding situations.

The hardy electromechanical relay switches are available in compact, MIL-grade, coaxial package designs. They are fitted with SMA, 2.92 mm, TNC, or N-Type connectors, depending on the frequency band.

"Pasternack's unwavering commitment is to provide our customers with robust, reliable and readily available solutions tailored to their unique requirements. This latest product line exceeds those expectations," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new ruggedized electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

