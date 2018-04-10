Pasternack Introduces New Line of Quick Connect RF Loads with 10 Different Connector Options

Pasternack's 24 new easy connect terminations are available with QMA, QN, 4.3-10, SMP, SMP-M and BMA connectors for quick, snap-on or push-on mating. These RF loads support operating frequency ranges from DC to 40 GHz. They deliver VSWR as low as 1.1:1 and input power up to 2W maximum. Some models are available with chains.

These quick connect RF loads improve flexibility of installation and eliminate the need for wrench or torque for thread coupling. The QMA model is made of tri-metal-plated brass, the SMP model is gold-plated brass, the SMP-M is made with gold-plated beryllium copper and the 4.3-10 model is nickel-plated brass. These terminations are ideal for industrial, telecommunication, defense and aerospace industries.

"Our new quick-connect and easy-install lines of RF loads and termination further expand our extensive product offerings of RF terminations. These new RF loads reduce installation time with enhanced electrical performance, compared to previous connectorized designs. All 24 models are available off-the-shelf with same day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Manager.

Pasternack's quick connect RF loads are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/rf-microwave-and-millimeter-wave-products/quick-connect-rf-loads.html.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics company.

