Pasternack Launches Commercial Marine-Grade Ship/Boat RF Antennas

High-Performing Antennas Elevate Maritime Connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just launched its premier line of commercial marine-grade ship/boat RF antennas, specifically designed for the harshest marine environments.

Offering high performance for sea-bound communications, the freshly released product range is a beacon for ship-to-ship correspondence, distress signal transmission and harbor chatter.

Pasternack's new marine-grade ship/boat RF antennas offer clear, continuous connectivity on the open sea.

Pasternack's cutting-edge marine antennas operate within the vital marine frequency band of 156 to 163 MHz and CB-27 MHz, 10m-HAM, offering clear, continuous connectivity on the open sea.

With their versatile mounting options, integrating these antennas into any sea vessel's design is a breeze. The trio of mount types are designed for the most effective marine use, providing outstanding flexibility.

Pasternack's marine-grade antennas boast top-tier features like weather resistance, rated IP67 for water intrusion, ensuring enduring resilience. With an array of antenna lengths to choose from, signal performance can be customized to suit individual needs.

The GPS capabilities include L1 band and multiband capacities and a gain of 28 dBi, promising dependable navigation. Constructed with top-grade stainless steel or fiberglass materials, these antennas promise lasting durability and unparalleled performance.

"With the launch of our new commercial marine-grade antennas, we are elevating marine communications to new heights. These antennas not only offer unmatched connectivity within the vital marine frequency band but provide unprecedented versatility for easy integration into any sea vessel's design," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new commercial marine-grade ship/boat RF antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinte is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

