Pasternack Launches Electromechanical Relay Switches

21 New Models of RF Switches Are MIL-Grade Durable, Span DC to 43 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest line of RF electromechanical relay switches, boasting high performance across a variety of configurations and specifications. This groundbreaking series presents a comprehensive selection of 21 different switch models that span a vast frequency bandwidth, ranging from DC all the way up to 43 GHz, to cater to an array of markets.

Pasternack recently announced 21 new electromechanical relay switches.

A major highlight of this release is the versatility of the product lineup. The models are crafted to cover wideband RF, microwave and mm-wave frequencies, which are adaptable for a myriad of market band applications, including L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka bands, and more.

Such expansive frequency coverage positions Pasternack's new line of switches as a preferred choice for MIL-AERO, HiRel and commercial wireless/telecom customers, especially those wanting higher data rates above the 40 GHz threshold.

These switches have been designed with users' diverse needs in mind. Customers can select from models with latching, failsafe or normally open actuators, all augmented with TTL logic command control. With a lifecycle rating of a staggering 2 million cycles, users are guaranteed longevity and reliability in their operations.

Performance is at the core of this series. The switches are known to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency, including a low insertion loss of as little as 0.2 dB typical, coupled with isolation levels that peak at an impressive 90 dB. Furthermore, the compact package outlines, which feature 2.92 mm connectors, showcase Pasternack's commitment to merging high-end performance with a design that is both efficient in space and durable.

Adding to their robust nature, these switches are encapsulated in rugged, MIL-grade, compact coaxial packages. Designed for utmost reliability, they meet and exceed the MIL-STD-202F environmental test conditions for both shock and vibration, making them ideal for demanding environments and applications.

"We've engineered these switches to meet the diverse and ever-evolving needs of our clients across multiple industries," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With the combination of wide frequency bandwidths, exceptional performance metrics and durable designs, we're offering an unmatched solution in the market."

Pasternack's electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

