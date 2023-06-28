Pasternack Launches Innovative Ultra Wideband Bias Tees

Pasternack

28 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

Ultra Wideband Bias Tees Ensure Seamless Operation, Extensive Frequency Coverage

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge ultra wideband bias tees for enhancing seamless application of DC and RF signals to electronic devices.

These in-stock bias tees, designed to set the DC bias point of electronic components without disturbing their operation, cover a remarkable frequency range from 50 kHz to 110 GHz. This capability caters to a wide array of applications, thereby ensuring no customer need goes unfulfilled.

Pasternack's ultra wideband bias tees ensure seamless operation and extensive frequency coverage.
Emphasizing the product's adaptability, Pasternack's bias tees come in both male and female W1 RF connector configurations, along with an SMC male DC connector. They are built for resilience, housed in small, rugged aluminum packages that are guaranteed to meet MIL-STD-202F tests for thermal shock, mechanical shock and vibration.

The bias tees not only ensure efficient DC biasing thanks to the SMC connector, but also offer metrology-grade quality. These robust mechanical designs with W1 1 mm connectors ensure minimal signal interaction, low insertion loss and impressive return loss characteristics.

In addition, Pasternack continues to prioritize environmental safety and sustainability. At the time of launch, the ultra wideband bias tees are RoHS-compliant, ensuring adherence to the Restriction of Hazardous Substances directive.

"Pasternack has delivered a product that combines advanced technology with environmental consciousness. Our new ultra wideband bias tees show our commitments to quality, customer service and making a positive impact on the planet," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new ultra wideband bias tees are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

