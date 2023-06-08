Pasternack Launches Waveguide Power Amplifiers Covering High mm-Wave Frequency Bands

New Waveguide Power Amps Meet Needs of SATCOM, Radar, Wireless, 5G, More

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has released a new series of waveguide power amplifiers designed to cover high mm-wave frequency bands ranging from 26.5 GHz to 96 GHz.

This line of waveguide power amplifiers offers exceptional performance and versatility to meet the demands of industries such as SATCOM, radar, wireless infrastructure, 5G and more.

These new waveguide power amplifiers leverage advanced GaAs and GaN MMIC semiconductor technology, providing high efficiency in a compact package. With gain levels ranging from 25 dB to 35 dB and output Psat levels between 20 dBm and 31 dBm, these amplifiers ensure optimal performance across popular Ka, Q, U, V, E and W bands.

Pasternack's waveguide power amplifiers are designed to withstand harsh environments, boasting rugged, MIL-grade, gold-plated aluminum waveguide packages. They operate in temperatures from minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 176 F (minus 40 Celsius to 80 C). They can endure exposure up to 95% relative humidity and altitudes up to 10,000 feet.

These waveguide power amplifiers are ideal for a variety of airborne and ground-based applications, including satellite communications, wireless infrastructure, 5G networks, radar systems, research and development, prototype/proof of concept, and test and measurement.

"Our new waveguide power amplifiers enable our customers to harness the power of high mm-wave frequencies for their diverse applications. We are confident that these amplifiers will greatly benefit industries requiring high-performance communication and networking systems," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new waveguide power amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

