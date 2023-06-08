Pasternack Launches Waveguide Power Amplifiers Covering High mm-Wave Frequency Bands

News provided by

Pasternack

08 Jun, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Waveguide Power Amps Meet Needs of SATCOM, Radar, Wireless, 5G, More

IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has released a new series of waveguide power amplifiers designed to cover high mm-wave frequency bands ranging from 26.5 GHz to 96 GHz.

This line of waveguide power amplifiers offers exceptional performance and versatility to meet the demands of industries such as SATCOM, radar, wireless infrastructure, 5G and more.

Continue Reading
Pasternack's new waveguide power amps meet the needs of satellite communications, radar, wireless, 5G and more.
Pasternack's new waveguide power amps meet the needs of satellite communications, radar, wireless, 5G and more.

These new waveguide power amplifiers leverage advanced GaAs and GaN MMIC semiconductor technology, providing high efficiency in a compact package. With gain levels ranging from 25 dB to 35 dB and output Psat levels between 20 dBm and 31 dBm, these amplifiers ensure optimal performance across popular Ka, Q, U, V, E and W bands.

Pasternack's waveguide power amplifiers are designed to withstand harsh environments, boasting rugged, MIL-grade, gold-plated aluminum waveguide packages. They operate in temperatures from minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 176 F (minus 40 Celsius to 80 C). They can endure exposure up to 95% relative humidity and altitudes up to 10,000 feet.

These waveguide power amplifiers are ideal for a variety of airborne and ground-based applications, including satellite communications, wireless infrastructure, 5G networks, radar systems, research and development, prototype/proof of concept, and test and measurement.

"Our new waveguide power amplifiers enable our customers to harness the power of high mm-wave frequencies for their diverse applications. We are confident that these amplifiers will greatly benefit industries requiring high-performance communication and networking systems," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new waveguide power amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Pasternack
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Also from this source

Pasternack Unveils New Line of Waveguide Circulators and Isolators

Pasternack Introduces New VITA 67 Multi-Port Connector Blocks

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.