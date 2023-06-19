Pasternack Releases High-Performance Diplexers with Superior Insertion Loss and VSWR

New Ready-to-Ship Diplexers Achieve Advanced Frequency Management

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of new diplexers that the company says redefines performance standards across various low-pass and high-pass frequency bands.

Designed with a 75-ohm impedance and F-type connectorized designs, these diplexers support a multitude of end-user applications, including UHF/VHF, cable TV, FM and data transmission.

Pasternack's new ready-to-ship diplexers achieve advanced frequency management.

The diplexers' key features set them apart in an increasingly competitive market. They deliver superior insertion loss and VSWR performances, ensuring reliable and efficient signal transmission and reception.

With F-type female connectorized designs, the new diplexers guarantee user-friendly, secure connections. Their high out-of-band rejections enhance their overall performance.

"These diplexers, with their superior performance, wide frequency range, and user-friendly design, are advancing frequency management capabilities for our customers. Their immediate availability, coupled with their high performance, ensures our customers have the tools they need, when they need them," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new diplexers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

CONTACT:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch Irvine, Calif.

92614, (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack