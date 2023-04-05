Pasternack Releases New Line of RF Power Dividers and RF Couplers

New Series of RF Power Dividers and RF Couplers Achieves Low Loss at High Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just rolled out a new series of RF power dividers and RF couplers. Applications include research labs, test and instrumentation, telecommunications, satellite communications, wireless communications and more.

Pasternack's new RF power dividers and RF couplers achieves low loss at high frequencies.

Pasternack's new RF power dividers and RF couplers feature maximum power ratings up to 30 watts and greater operating frequency ranging up to 70 GHz. The offering provides SMA, N-type, 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm and 2.92 mm connectorized options as well as 3-way, 4-way and 8-way configurations.

Pasternack's RF power dividers are designed to break an input signal into two or more output signals with a specific phase and amplitude. The RF couplers are used to sample high-frequency signals taking one signal as the input while providing two outputs, one being the regular output and the other being the coupled output.

"Our customers can now benefit from access to one of the most comprehensive offerings of RF power dividers and RF couplers, achieving very low loss at high frequencies with significant isolation between ports. Our innovative line features a variety of configuration options with excellent power ratings and a wider operating frequency range," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new RF power dividers and RF couplers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact +1-949-261-1920

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

