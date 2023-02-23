Pasternack Releases New Mil-Spec GPS/GNSS Antennas

New Series Supports Portable, Hand-Held and Mobile GPS/GNSS Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, recently introduced an innovative series of mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas for use in various small form factor and mobile applications.

Pasternack's new mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas are engineered for environmental performance according to the MIL-STD-810G standard and include multi-standard GPS L1, GALLILEO E1 and GLONASS options.

These MIL-STD-810G GPS/GNSS antennas are IP67 rated. They are available in passive and active versions and provide coverage from 1597 MHz to 1607 MHz.

Additionally, these GPS/GNSS antennas feature linear polarization for better cross-polarized isolation, nominal gain options of -3 dBic and 10 dBic, and SMA mounts.

"Our new mil-spec active GNSS antenna units are ideally suited for use in rugged terrain where low-profile, low-drag, bullet-style antennas are required," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact +1-949-261-1920.

