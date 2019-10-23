Pasternack to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention at Booth #204

The annual AOC Convention is the premier thought-leader event for EW, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic services, and information operations for the military and government sectors. At this year's AOC Convention, Pasternack will highlight its new, comprehensive line of COTS, high-reliability cable assemblies that are well-suited for military and other mission critical applications, where dependable performance is essential. These MIL-SPEC and temperature-conditioned, low-loss, Hi-Rel cables, available in standard and custom lengths, are a new addition to Pasternack's broad offering of COTS, high-reliability-grade RF components that are always in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

"We are excited to be a part of this year's AOC conference and share our COTS, ruggedized, high-reliability components offering, designed to meet the demands of MilAero applications and MIL-STD environmental test conditions. All Pasternack Hi-Rel components and cable assemblies are in-stock and ready to ship same day with no minimum order required," said Gabriel Guglielmi, Vice President of Product Line Management.

Pasternack engineers will be on hand to answer questions regarding COTS RF components and Hi-Rel cable assemblies for MilAero applications at the AOC Convention from October 28th to 30th in Washington, D.C.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/high-reliability-cable-assemblies.html?utm_source=Pasternack&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=AOC2019

or

https://www.pasternack.com/pages/RF-Microwave-and-Millimeter-Wave-Products/high-reliability-cots-grade-components-and-cable-assemblies.html?utm_source=Pasternack&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=AOC2019



For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack

Related Links

https://www.pasternack.com/

