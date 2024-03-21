Pasternack's Newest Military-Grade Antennas Raise the Bar for Toughness

New Models Include GPS, Manpack Omni and Vehicle Omni Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its latest product line, military-grade antennas. They set a new standard for ruggedness, reliability and performance in the field.

Pasternack's new military-grade antennas comply with MIL-STD-810 and TAA regulations.

Designed to address the unique challenges encountered in military operations, these military-grade devices include ruggedized GPS, manpack omni and vehicle omni antennas. They are essential to vehicle navigation, personnel communications, vehicle communications and electronic warfare scenarios, including jamming capabilities.

Pasternack's RF antennas boast exceptional wideband coverage, high gain, and high-power capabilities, ensuring reliable performance across diverse operating conditions. They comply with MIL-STD-810 and TAA regulations, which guarantees durability and reliability.

Built for durability, they feature heavy-duty construction and a super rugged design, capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, vibration, shock and environmental hazards. Additionally, their robust mounting options adhere to NATO and U.S. standards, ensuring secure and stable installations in various military platforms and applications.

"With their ruggedness, reliability and exceptional performance, these antennas demonstrate Pasternack's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our military customers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

Pasternack's new military-grade antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Pasternack