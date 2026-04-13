Pastor Victor M. Jackson Addresses Betrayal, Loss and Emotional Pain in "A Word to the Broken"

Faith-based book explores healing and spiritual renewal after broken trust and personal hardship

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In his book, "A Word to the Broken: An Encouragement to Those Who Have Endured Loss, Pain, and Betrayal," Pastor Victor M. Jackson offers readers a faith-centered message of hope for those navigating the emotional wounds caused by betrayal and broken relationships. Through biblical teaching and personal reflection, Jackson offers tools to rediscover purpose and healing through faith. The book has resonated widely, with nearly 30,000 copies sold, and has been used by some therapists as a resource to help individuals process trauma and begin healing.

“A Word to the Broken: An Encouragement to Those Who Have Endured Loss, Pain, and Betrayal” By Victor M. Jackson

In "A Word to the Broken," Jackson explores themes of betrayal, emotional pain and spiritual struggle while encouraging readers to confront the realities of their suffering. Drawing on Scripture and spiritual insight, the book reflects on how seasons of hardship can shape a person's faith and character, offering encouragement to those who feel isolated, wounded or uncertain about their future.

"The world is more broken than it has ever been," Jackson said. "People are searching for hope and for answers. 'A Word to the Broken' brings that hope and answer to suffering and God will use what they are going through to bring them into even greater blessings of God."

Jackson draws in part from his own life experiences and years of ministry to people facing difficult circumstances. Through his writing, preaching and podcast, "Bible Centered with Victor Jackson," he shares messages focused on faith, perseverance and the belief that even the most painful seasons of life can lead to restoration.

"Throughout my life I have gone through many broken seasons, but it seems that God always found a way to bring me out," Jackson said. "The pain is an instrument that he used to posture me to be able to handle much more. I realized that I am not alone in this brokenness, and He uses the pain to launch us forward."

"A Word to the Broken: An Encouragement to Those Who Have Endured Loss, Pain, and Betrayal"

By Victor M. Jackson

ISBN: 9798385068371 (softcover); 9798385068395 (hardcover); 9798385068388 (electronic)

Available at Westbow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Pastor Victor M. Jackson is the founder and pastor of Bible Center of Orlando and a highly sought-after conference speaker whose sermons have reached millions worldwide. He holds a Master's in Theological Studies and a Master's in Biblical Exposition and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Ministry in Christian Leadership. He hosts the podcast "Bible Centered with Victor Jackson," reaching listeners in over 100 nations each week. Driven by a deep burden to bring hope to people of every age and background, Pastor Jackson seeks to help others encounter Jesus Christ and experience the transformative love that changed his life. He serves alongside his wife, Luisa, and their children, James Asher and Mia. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/870208-a-word-to-the-broken.

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SOURCE WestBow Press