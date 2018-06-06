Patent Attorney in NYC Among Class of Hires at Growing Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce that Jason A. LaBerteaux, an experienced Patent attorney, has joined the firm's New York City Office as Counsel. Mr. LaBerteaux is the latest addition to the firm's growing Intellectual Property practice group. Additionally, the firm has added four new attorneys to its Lyndhurst, NJ office, who will join the firm's Litigation, Public, Education, and Labor & Employment business practice groups.

NYC Patent Attorney, Jason A. LaBerteaux joins Scarinci Hollenbeck, Intellectual Property Law Group

"I am very excited to be a part of Scarinci Hollenbeck. Given the firm's reputation, this decision was a step in the right direction for me both personally and professionally. I look forward to being a part of the team and applying my practice experience to help better serve the firm's clientele," said Mr. LaBerteaux.

Mr. LaBerteaux will apply a client-centric focus to his legal representation involving all aspects of Patent Law. While specializing in Patent Law, he will also counsel clients on a broad range of Intellectual Property matters, including but not limited to, international filing strategies, trademarks and license agreements, portfolio management, strategic acquisition of intellectual property rights, and much more. With his emphasis on and years of experience in Patent law, the addition of Mr. LaBerteaux adds significant depth to Scarinci Hollenbeck's Intellectual Property Law group.

"Given his wide practice experience, I'm excited to welcome Jason to the firm. I believe his years of experience in patent law will make him a valuable asset not only to our Intellectual Property practice group, but also to the firm at large," said Ron Bienstock, Chair of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Intellectual Property practice group.

A Continually Growing Roster

In addition to Mr. LaBerteaux, Scarinci Hollenbeck has hired four new attorneys. The new attorneys are as follows:

Kara S. Beaufort, Associate focuses her practice on Public Law and Education Law. Prior to joining Scarinci Hollenbeck, Ms. Beaufort worked as an Assistant Prosecutor for the Essex County's Prosecutor's Office in Newark, NJ. She prosecuted major crimes in hundreds of cases and has experience in handling School Board representation matters, litigation as well as labor & employment matters.

John, J.D. Burke, Esq., Associate devotes his practice to Litigation. He handles a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters in the State and Federal courts and has experience drafting and managing UDRP complaints, negotiating and drafting release and settlement agreements, and much more.

Keith T. Campbell, Associate is an experienced Education Law attorney with an emphasis on special education. Mr. Campbell provides counsel to school boards, assists with regulator compliance, IEP meetings, mediations, HIB investigations and appeals, among other administrative and legal proceedings associated with special education law.

Liana M. Nobile, Associate devotes her practice to Litigation. Ms. Nobile handles all aspects of a case and has experience drafting motions, mediation statements, arbitration statements and various other documents.

These additions represent the newest phase of expansion that Scarinci Hollenbeck has been fostering recently. The firm is always looking for talented attorneys ranging from partner level to associate. If you think you may be a good fit, we encourage you to check out our Career Opportunities page (https://scarincihollenbeck.com/careers/) to learn more.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. Named among NJBiz's 2017 Best Places to Work list, we have offices in New Jersey, New York City, the District of Columbia, and now San Francisco, California. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

