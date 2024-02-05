Path Rebrands to Rula Health, Focuses on Improving Mental Healthcare Outcomes

News provided by

Rula Health

05 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Path Mental Health, a leading company in the behavioral healthcare space, today announced a new brand and name, Rula Health.

This brand evolution comes after a notable year of growth and expansion for the company. The new name and brand pillars are intended to emphasize the company's vision to not just increase access to mental healthcare, but to improve clinical outcomes for patients' mental health.

"Since we began in 2019, we've expanded our services to address broad behavioral health needs," says CEO Josh Bruno. "Our approach to mental healthcare considers the whole person, and our new brand represents the comprehensive behavioral health solution we have become."

The company's new brand foundations go beyond care access, emphasizing an additional commitment to clinical quality, rigorous standards, and a strong therapeutic alliance.

This new brand comes at an auspicious time for the company, which has experienced a run of growth and expansion over the past year. Rula's therapy services are now offered in 48 states. The company has also expanded its psychiatry and prescribing services, now offering medication management in 7 states. Growth among insurance network partnerships has increased Rula's covered lives to over 100 million — meaning that Rula's mental healthcare services are now available to nearly a third of the U.S. population. The company accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans.

The company is led by Josh Bruno, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer; Gabe Diop, co-founder; Doug Newton, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer; David Katcher, Chief Operating Officer; and Tracey Scraba, General Counsel.

About Rula Health
Rula is reimagining how people access high-quality, affordable behavioral healthcare. With a diverse network of over 8,000 providers across 48 states, the company offers therapy (for ages 5+), couples, and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services. Rula Health accepts most of the major insurance networks, including Aetna/CVS, Anthem/Elevance, Cigna/Evernorth, Kaiser, United Healthcare/Optum, and many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, covering over 100M lives. Patients can visit rula.com to find a provider that meets their unique preferences and be seen in as little as 48 hours. Since 2019, Rula Health has facilitated millions of hours of therapy.

SOURCE Rula Health

