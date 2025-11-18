Pathify Expands Campus Experience Platform with Standalone Communities Solution

Enhanced solution introduces co-curricular transcripts, badging and finance management to deepen digital campus engagement

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only provider of the Campus Experience Platform (CXP), today announced the launch of its enhanced Communities solution — a comprehensive, standalone offering designed to build and sustain digital campus life.

Pathify Communities enables institutions to consolidate groups, events, announcements, chats and co-curricular records in one unified digital platform. Expanding on Pathify's existing community-building capabilities within the Engagement Hub, this enriched independent solution introduces powerful new functionality like co-curricular transcripts, digital badging and built-in financial management, all accessible across web and mobile. Administrators can now effectively manage permissions, workflows and budgets, while students benefit from an intuitive environment fostering purpose and belonging — factors directly tied to retention .

"Community is at the heart of the student experience — yet many institutions still rely on disconnected tools to support it," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Pathify. "Our new and improved Communities solution gives colleges and universities a flexible, modern way to connect people, programs and purpose in one place, serving the entire campus. Whether paired with the Pathify Engagement Hub or used on its own, Communities brings campuses closer to realizing the full vision of a true Campus Experience Platform — where every interaction contributes to belonging, growth and success."

Key features include:

Co-Curricular Transcripts & Badging: Capture and showcase service hours, leadership roles and competencies, allowing students to earn badges and share accomplishments that support career readiness.

Finance Management: Streamline budgeting, dues collection and event expenses with integrations to PayPal, Stripe and other payment processors.

Events at Scale: Promote and manage campus-wide programming with attendance tracking, reminders and co-hosting capabilities.

Modern Group Experiences: Keep users connected and engaged with customizable dashboards, dynamic membership controls, featured clubs and integrated chats.

The solution can be used independently or paired with Pathify's Engagement Hub to deliver a seamless experience across the entire digital campus ecosystem. This flexibility means institutions can start small, adopting Communities as a core, student-centered solution and easily expand to the full CXP over time, future-proofing their technology investment.

Added Williams, "This release further solidifies the value our Campus Experience Platform delivers. By enabling deeper integrations across engagement, academic and administrative systems, Pathify helps institutions move beyond managing fragmented technology to seamlessly orchestrating the entire user experience."

About Pathify

Pathify is redefining how higher education connects with its communities through the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) — the new technology category unifying engagement across the entire student lifecycle. From prospect to alumni, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology sprawl, strengthen belonging and deliver personalized, modern experiences that drive enrollment and retention. Its cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems to connect people with the information, resources and communities they need anytime, anywhere. Led by former higher ed executives and technology leaders, Pathify operates on the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

