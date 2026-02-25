Pathify Hits Record Milestones in 2025, Accelerating Global Market Leadership with Formalization of Campus Experience Platform Category

ARR doubled and active users increased by 150% over two-year period, signaling increased momentum as leading universities worldwide embrace a unified digital front door

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify , higher education's only Campus Experience Platform (CXP) provider, today announced a landmark year of growth, global expansion, category leadership, and industry recognition in 2025 — momentum fueling continued strategic growth in 2026.

In late fall, Pathify formally defined the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) category, naming the unified, hyper-individualized digital experience it delivered for years through system consolidation and seamless connectivity. The move coincides with one of the strongest growth periods in company history — 100 percent growth in ARR and nearly 150 percent active user expansion over two years — reflecting higher education's accelerating shift from fragmented systems to unified CXPs.

"2025 marked a strategic pivot as institutions moved beyond acknowledging the importance of digital experience and began making it a core operational priority," said Chase Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Pathify. "Forward-looking leaders are no longer just dreaming of unified ecosystems — they're building them as the foundation for engagement and retention."

Supported by $25 million in funding secured in early 2025, Pathify expanded product, engineering and customer success initiatives while launching a new international office in the United Kingdom and expanding in Australia. To support this growth, Pathify increased its team by 35 percent in 2025, bolstering the capacity to drive innovation, customer support and global delivery.

Innovation accelerated with the launch of Communities — an offering designed to build and sustain digital campus life — and expanded AI Agent capabilities, strengthening engagement, personalization and real-time guidance across the student lifecycle.

Pathify scaled its 2025 momentum by adding leading institutions like The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the MIT Sloan School of Management, the University of Central Florida, the University of Utah, the Arkansas State University System, and Swinburne University of Technology (Australia) — demonstrating broad validation across elite, public and international institutions.

Pathify's rapid growth earned major industry recognition, including Product of the Year from Campus Technology, Best EdTech CEO honors for Chase Williams and inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists.

Added Williams, "The groundwork laid in 2025 sets the stage for a leap in digital maturity. In 2026, our focus is on helping campuses move with even greater velocity, ensuring their digital infrastructure is as robust and welcoming as their physical campus."

About Pathify

Pathify is redefining how higher education connects with its communities through the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) — the new technology category unifying engagement across the entire student lifecycle. From prospect to alumni, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology sprawl, strengthen belonging and deliver personalized, modern experiences that drive enrollment and retention. Its cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems to connect people with the information, resources and communities they need anytime, anywhere. Led by former higher ed executives and technology leaders, Pathify operates on the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

