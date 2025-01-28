Pathify Powers the Launch of MyPima Student Portal at Pima Community College

Arizona Community College System of 30K Students Over Five Campuses Prioritizes Digital Student Experiences with Pathify Digital Engagement Hub

DENVER and TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, and Pima Community College today announced the full launch of the new MyPima student portal, a modern platform designed to elevate the digital campus experience. Combining Pathify's unified digital campus interface with Pima's commitment to student success, MyPima is an intuitive, user-friendly solution connecting over 30,000 students, faculty and staff across Pima's campuses and education centers.

The development and implementation of the MyPima portal represented a collective effort across 27 departments contributing expertise, input and feedback. According to PCC Chief Information Officer Isaac Abbs, "This initiative truly took a village effort. Departments across campus — Student Affairs, IT, Facilities, the Registrar, even the campus Police Department — came together in developing MyPima and that effort is truly reflected in our final product. This is so much bigger than an IT success; this is a huge win for the college."

With its custom middleware, Pathify simplifies the daily navigation of Pima's digital ecosystem, integrating existing systems including Ellucian Banner, D2L Brightspace and TouchNet and offering a single point of access for students, administrators and faculty to Pima resources.

"Pathify is proud to partner with Pima to bring their vision for a modern digital campus to life," said Chase Williams, CEO and co-founder of Pathify. "We are inspired by their passion for teamwork and this demonstrates what institutions can achieve when they prioritize innovation and campus collaboration."

Added Abbs, "At Pima, we have an amazing opportunity to be great and Pathify has allowed us to demonstrate greatness."

About Pima Community College

Pima Community College is a comprehensive, two-year institution serving students and employers throughout Pima County, Arizona and beyond. Offering a broad range of high-quality programs, the College equips students with the skills needed by today's employers and prepare them for successful transfer to four-year institutions. Pima's district includes five campuses, four education centers and several adult education learning centers, providing both traditional and online instruction across more than 140 programs. As one of the largest multi-campus community colleges in the U.S., Pima remains dedicated to strengthening industry partnerships and increasing employer engagement, ensuring students are well-prepared for the workforce, both now and in the years ahead. Learn more at pima.edu.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com .

SOURCE Pathify