Pathify Wins Platinum in Campus Technology's 2025 Product of the Year Award for Campus Experience Platform

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathify, higher education's only provider of the Campus Experience Platform (CXP), today announced its CXP has been honored with a platinum award for the 2025 Product of the Year by Campus Technology. The award recognizes edtech solutions delivering meaningful innovation and measurable impact for colleges and universities.

"We are thrilled to receive Campus Technology's prestigious recognition as it validates the work our team and our partner institutions are doing to build a truly modern digital campus," said Chase Williams, CEO and Co-founder of Pathify. "Institutions know the digital experience is now the front door to the university, and this award reinforces that a unified, user-first platform is essential for enrollment, retention and institutional success."

Pathify earned top honors for its ability to replace fragmented portals and disconnected apps with a single, personalized digital destination connecting every user and system across the campus community. Purpose-built for higher education, the CXP integrates hundreds of campus solutions and delivers individualized content, tasks and alerts on any device — helping institutions modernize engagement while reducing operational complexity.

The CXP's connected modules — Communities, Chatbot, Success/Pathways and Flow — work with the core Pathify Engagement Hub to create a cohesive experience for prospects, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families. Institutions using Pathify report significant results, including a 45% IT budget reduction, nearly 80% engagement growth and one million platform visits in year one.

With more than 250 institutions across five countries and over 2 million lifetime users, Pathify continues to expand rapidly, supported by 360% three-year revenue growth and a 53% increase in active users this year.

"2025's Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology and THE Journal. "We're proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community."

About Pathify

Pathify is redefining how higher education connects with its communities through the Campus Experience Platform (CXP) — the new technology category unifying engagement across the entire student lifecycle. From prospect to alumni, Pathify helps institutions simplify technology sprawl, strengthen belonging and deliver personalized, modern experiences that drive enrollment and retention. Its cloud-based, system-agnostic platform integrates with hundreds of systems to connect people with the information, resources and communities they need anytime, anywhere. Led by former higher ed executives and technology leaders, Pathify operates on the core values of Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique, and Care. Learn more at pathify.com.

