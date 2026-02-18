Pathlock Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Embed Risk-Aware Access Governance into Enterprise Workflows

New integration enables secure, efficient and compliant access request workflows for enterprises using the ServiceNow AI Platform

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a leader in Identity and Access Governance solutions, today announced an integration with ServiceNow to enhance the ServiceNow access request experience with fine-grained access risk insights and compliant provisioning. The collaboration enables Pathlock to extend its access governance and risk management capabilities directly into ServiceNow, providing enterprises with clear visibility into access risk.

The integration brings identity governance workflows into the ServiceNow Service Portal and Service Catalog, which becomes the "front door" for access, while Pathlock's IGA engine enforces policy, approvals, compliance, and provisioning end-to-end. The integration is available in the ServiceNow Store at: https://store.servicenow.com/store/app/15753efc473d36d095ebf235126d43f9

With Pathlock, access request decisions become risk-aware by design. Before access is provisioned, Pathlock automatically performs Segregation of Duties (SoD) analysis and sensitive-access checks. Then, it surfaces clear, contextual risk insights directly inside the ServiceNow approval flow. Once approved, Pathlock executes automated, policy-driven provisioning across ERP, financial, cloud, and line-of-business applications – enforcing least privilege access while logging every action for complete audit readiness. As a result, provisioning decisions are evaluated against organizational policies and regulatory requirements, enabling organizations to streamline compliance and manage access through a unified, governed lifecycle within the ServiceNow AI Platform.

"We meet customers where they already operate. For most organizations, that means keeping access requests in the ServiceNow Service Portal and Service Catalog they use every day," said Haviv Rosh, CTO at Pathlock. "Pathlock brings risk-aware access governance directly into ServiceNow with deep coverage across complex ERP, financial, and business applications. This approach empowers organizations to modernize their identity governance strategy while fully leveraging the power of the ServiceNow AI Platform."

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Pathlock develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

Pathlock is the global leader in Identity and Access Governance, enabling enterprises to secure complex application ecosystems and meet rigorous compliance standards, including SOX, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, ITAR, and EAR.

Pathlock's fine-grained identity security solutions protect business-critical applications, helping organizations mitigate risk, reduce compliance costs, and ensure audit readiness with confidence.

