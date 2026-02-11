Pathlock Brings Real-Time SAP Threat Detection to Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP

Security Operations Centers (SOCs) can now accelerate SAP detection and response, while managing unified cybersecurity workflows within their SIEM

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a leader in Identity and Access Governance, today announced the release of the integration of its Cybersecurity Application Controls (CAC) solution with Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP. The integration provides enterprise security teams with complete visibility into their SAP landscape and enables them to identify and respond to threats early — directly from their SIEM.

SOC teams today are confronting an escalating wave of cyber threats affecting critical SAP applications, including profound zero-day vulnerabilities, insider misuse, and SAP exploits. But because SAP threat indicators often aren't surfaced in the same view as other application security data, SOC teams face critical visibility gaps that weaken their overall security posture.

Pathlock's new integration seamlessly feeds enriched SAP security events, correlated insights, and critical alerts into Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP, giving Security Operations Centers (SOCs) a unified view of SAP and non-SAP risks in one place.

"SAP systems play a critical role in the enterprise and are a treasure trove of sensitive data, making them attractive for cybercriminals, yet monitoring them often requires SOC teams to jump between specialized tools and workflows," said Damon Tompkins, CEO, Pathlock. "By integrating Pathlock's SAP threat detection capabilities with Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP, we eliminate that complexity and empower SOC teams to simplify end-to-end SAP threat protection."

"Our holistic approach to enterprise security means we aim to provide customers with threat intelligence across the entire ecosystem, and SAP is a critical application and an important part of it. Pathlock's capabilities in SAP threat detection and response brought to Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP are a valuable contribution to this mission, enabling organizations to stay ahead of escalating SAP threats," said Steven Spirou, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft.

Key Highlights of Pathlock CAC – Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP Integration

Consolidate SAP and non-SAP threat data in Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP for a single source of truth. SOC teams can now receive intelligent threat insights. They can spot system misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, multi-step attack patterns, insider threats, privilege misuse, and data exfiltration attempts – at the early stage in real time.

Accelerate investigations with enriched SAP context directly within Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP. Pathlock enriches events that arrive at Sentinel with clear context, streamlining incident investigation and decision-making for SOC teams without the need for deep SAP expertise.

Enable end-to-end, enterprise-wide response by aligning SAP insights with existing SOC services workflows. With Pathlock-Sentinel integration, SOC teams react quickly, confidently, and help contain threats before they impact the business – aligned with their existing playbooks.

"This integration is a natural extension of our deep partnership with Microsoft," said Shep Parke, Director, ISV Partnerships, Pathlock. "By bringing our threat intelligence into Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP, we're continuing to help joint customers strengthen security across their entire enterprise ecosystem."

Learn more about the Pathlock Cybersecurity Application Controls integration with Microsoft Sentinel Solution for SAP at: https://pathlock.com/products/sap-threat-detection-tool-for-enterprise/.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the global leader in Identity and Access Governance, enabling enterprises to secure complex application ecosystems and meet rigorous compliance standards, including SOX, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, ITAR, and EAR.

Pathlock's fine-grained identity security solutions protect business-critical applications, helping organizations mitigate risk, reduce compliance costs, and ensure audit readiness with confidence.

