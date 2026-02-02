Pathlock Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools

In this report, Gartner notes that "sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can use this research for tool selection that drives better SAM decisions."

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a leader in Identity and Access Governance solutions, today announced it has been included in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools as a Representative Vendor.

The Market Guide highlights challenges that affect SAM, noting that "according to 61% of procurement leaders, their data is disorganized, inaccurate or needs other major quality improvements. These data challenges directly impact software asset management effectiveness, making it difficult for organizations to optimize software usage, control costs and manage compliance."

The research further states that "SAM tools can help procurement and sourcing leaders overcome these challenges by enabling more accurate, organized, and complete data collection and management for software assets."

Pathlock was included in the "SAM Tools for SAP" category.

Pathlock delivers role and activity-based license management to help organizations optimize the value of SAP and other complex licenses, saving costs. Specifically, Pathlock provides clear visibility into role-based end-user license costs, while considering different license types, different contract terms, and pertinent cost models.

"We are pleased to be included in Gartner's Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools, which we believe underscores our commitment to helping organizations navigate digital transformation across SAP and beyond," said Damon Tompkins, CEO of Pathlock. "By providing capabilities such as visibility into software usage and cost optimization, we help enterprises make more informed licensing decisions and ensure compliance."

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Software Asset Management Tools, by Yolanda Harris, Angelica Wekwete, Jaswant Kalay, 15 January 2026

DISCLAIMER:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the global leader in Identity and Access Governance, enabling enterprises to secure complex application ecosystems and meet rigorous compliance standards, including SOX, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, ITAR, and EAR.

Pathlock's fine-grained identity security solutions protect business-critical applications, helping organizations mitigate risk, reduce compliance costs, and ensure audit readiness with confidence.

