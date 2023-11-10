Pathlock Announces the Return of Innovation Series for December 2023 Edition

Presentations from Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Protiviti to demonstrate how organizations can mitigate risk by addressing today's most critical challenges related to application governance, risk, and compliance

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leading provider of application governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announced the return of its bi-annual Innovation Series, which will take place from December 5th to 7th, 2023. The free, virtual summit brings together experts in the GRC space to discuss and explore trending topics related to business risk mitigation for complex application environments.

This installment of the Pathlock Innovation Series will incorporate 13 sessions led by industry thought leaders, end-users and Pathlock executives. Partners and customers presenting during the series include Microsoft, SAP, Deloitte, Protiviti, and more.

As the business application landscapes continue to face increased complexity and organizations struggle to manage risks, the Pathlock Innovation Series provides attendees with valuable information and resources to help them prioritize effective and efficient risk management operations within on-premise, cloud, and hybrid applications. Although business risks were traditionally addressed in siloed application user groups, Pathlock is helping organizations dissolve these silos to more easily identify, manage, prevent, and remediate business risks while minimizing associated time and costs.

"Once again, we're excited for Pathlock's collaboration with industry leaders and experts to provide organizations with continued best practices on how to optimize GRC strategies by implementing a simplified approach to managing enterprise risk," said Piyush Pandey, CEO, Pathlock. "We hope this event will continue to provide value to attendees in the ERP and business application community by teaching them how to mitigate risk across all core business applications, get a more holistic view of business risk, and uncover process efficiencies to help save time and money."

Among the many themes that will be discussed during the series are sessions including:

"Roundtable Discussion: How Undetected Application Risk Can Threaten Your Organizations Compliance and How to Address It" presented by SAP, Pathlock, and Protiviti

"Time for a Revamp: Designing a Framework for the Future of Controls" presented by Deloitte

"Achieve Cross-Functional Business Participation in your Risk Identification and Remediation Processes" presented by Customer Advisory Group

For more information on the Pathlock Innovation Series, the confirmed agenda and speakers, and how to participate, please visit https://pathlock.com/innovation-series/.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in application security and controls automation. With Pathlock, enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including user provisioning, ongoing User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

[email protected]

SOURCE Pathlock