Pathlock Appoints Key Executive Leaders to Drive Next Level of Growth

James Davison named Chief Strategy Officer; Scott Pruitt appointed Vice President of Global GSI Alliances

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, a leader in Identity and Access Governance solutions, today announced the appointment of James Davison as Chief Strategy Officer and Scott Pruitt as Vice President of Global GSI Alliances. These strategic hires support Pathlock's execution of its growth and innovation strategy.

"I'm excited to welcome James and Scott to the Pathlock leadership team," said Damon Tompkins, CEO of Pathlock. "Their experience will be instrumental in how we serve customers and collaborate with our partner ecosystem as identity governance becomes one of the core pillars of managing business risk."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Davison will be responsible for strengthening Pathlock's global go-to-market strategy and will work closely with product and sales teams. He is an IGA industry veteran with a deep understanding of identity security and automation. Davison previously served as product leader at SailPoint, where he helped shape the IdentityNow platform from its earliest stage into one of the industry's leading cloud identity solutions. He has since held senior product leadership roles across multiple technology companies, building and scaling enterprise platforms. Earlier in his career, Davison spent more than a decade at IBM, managing enterprise product lines.

"Pathlock has a unique opportunity to redefine how enterprises govern access to their mission-critical applications," said James Davison, Chief Strategy Officer at Pathlock. "I've spent my career bringing technology products from the ground up to scale, and I'm excited to apply that experience to further enhance how Pathlock delivers value to customers as their environments continue to evolve."

Pruitt joins Pathlock as Vice President of Global GSI Alliances, where he will lead the company's global systems integrator (GSI) strategy, alliance partnerships, and joint go-to-market initiatives. He brings more than two decades of experience spanning identity security and management consulting, with a proven history of building and scaling strategic partnerships with top-tier global systems integrators. Pruitt joins Pathlock after holding senior GSI Alliances leadership roles at SailPoint and Ping Identity. Earlier in his career, Pruitt worked in management consulting at Deloitte and PwC, supporting large enterprises through complex transformation initiatives.

"I'm excited to work closely with our partners to drive mutual success and ensure customers receive high standards of service delivery," said Scott Pruitt, Vice President of Global GSI Alliances at Pathlock. "Together with our partners, we support organizations through their digital transformation journey and help them gain visibility into business risk, mitigate it effectively, and achieve cost savings."

These appointments reflect Pathlock's commitment to innovation, leadership, and execution, positioning the company to lead in identity governance in the AI era.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the global leader in Identity and Access Governance, enabling enterprises to secure complex application ecosystems and meet rigorous compliance standards, including SOX, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, ITAR, and EAR.

Pathlock's fine-grained identity security solutions protect business-critical applications, helping organizations mitigate risk, reduce compliance costs, and ensure audit readiness with confidence.

