Pathlock Continues Strategic Expansion with New Appointments to Executive Team

FLEMINGTON, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of unified access orchestration, today introduces several key new hires to the Pathlock team. The most recent additions to the team are Kevin Dunne, President; Larsen Lockwood-Hall, Chief Product Officer; Nicholas Sorenson, Senior Director of Marketing; and Trent Heisler, Vice President of Worldwide Sales, in addition to the newest board member announced last week, Rick Howard . As Pathlock continues to scale at an accelerating pace, this new leadership will strengthen the company's global footprint and positioning within the unified access orchestration space.

Kevin Dunne comes to Pathlock from Tricentis, where he led strategic initiatives and corporate development. During his seven years there, he oversaw several acquisitions and served as General Manager of their community products portfolio. As one of the first employees at Tricentis, Kevin saw many facets of the business working in sales, customer support, marketing, and product management on their journey from first paying customer to $100m+ in annual recurring revenue.

Larsen Lockwood-Hall comes from customer communications management provider GhostDraft, where he was the CEO and serviced large enterprise clients in some of the world's most highly regulated industries. Larsen has a robust track record of creating value and driving business growth through disruptive strategies, high-performing teams and values-based organization culture. He has previously held executive titles at Korbicom and LexisNexis South Africa.

Formerly Director of Digital Experience at NS1, Nicholas Sorenson brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the fields of digital marketing operations, marketing automation, marketing communications, branding, and public relations in various capacities. He also boasts an extensive background within the information security sector and technology industry holding roles at Netwitness, RSA, and SSH Communications Security.

Previously Vice President of Worldwide Sales Engineering at LogRhythm, Trent Heisler is passionate about the intersection of business and technology, and an evangelist for the powerful role security plays in building trust with employees and customers. Leveraging more than a 20-year tenure in the field, Trent will foster valuable relationships between Pathlock, business partners and technology alliance partners.

"We're at a pivotal stage as a company, and the addition of these new hires is vital to sustain Pathlock's rapid growth," says Anand Adya, Founder and CEO of Pathlock. "The wealth of expertise and competence these hires possess will be immensely valuable to our organization as we continue leading the charge within access orchestration."

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

