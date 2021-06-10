Pathlock Founder and CEO Anand Adya Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of unified access orchestration, today announced that Founder and CEO Anand Adya has been selected as a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. Adya was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. He is a leading industry thought-leader on the topic of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management and is a frequent speaker at major conferences, including both national and regional events from Financial Executives International, IIA and ISACA and various finance and audit events at SAP, Wolters Kluwer and Rutgers University.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Adya into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with the Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Adya brings to the Forbes Tech Council more than 15 years leading technology teams as well as having worked in the management consulting field and for the information technology advisory practice at PwC. As a serial entrepreneur, Adya has been a founding member of two successful technology start-up organizations prior to Pathlock. As CEO, Adya is responsible for driving the organization's strategic agenda, technology vision and business operations.

"I am honored to be welcomed into the prestigious Forbes Tech Council community," said Adya. "I look forward to connecting and collaborating with other respected leaders to discuss the most prevalent issues facing businesses today. With this platform, I will emphasize the catastrophic financial impacts cybersecurity breaches can cause and how CFOs can create holistic security response plans."

Despite increasing cybersecurity awareness, many CFOs still lack a comprehensive understanding of the threats facing their organizations. When poorly managed, cybersecurity is a material financial risk, affecting a company's ability to stay afloat. With his participation on the Forbes Technology Council, Adya will publish a series of articles focused on the office of the CFO in 2030 and beyond. This series will feature exclusive one-on-one interviews with top CFOs, highlighting how risk, compliance and security play a vital role in safeguarding assets. Adya will also work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

