Pathlock Introduces the First SAP Cybersecurity Platform Designed to Protect Business Data from Breaches and Exploitation

Cybersecurity Application Controls (CAC) designed to help SAP customers comply with regulations like SOX, ITAR, SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure, CCPA, GDPR, and more.

DALLAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock, the leading provider of identity and application access governance, today announced the launch and general availability of its SAP application and data security product suite, Cybersecurity Application Controls (CAC). The release is part of Pathlock's vision to help SAP customers establish a Zero-Risk approach to identity and application access by implementing strong controls and monitoring effectiveness across the multiple layers of an SAP system.

Pathlock CAC is designed to give SAP customers granular control and visibility around external and internal security threats, especially those that include data breaches, exfiltration, or general exploitation of sensitive business data. CAC is the SAP market's only cybersecurity product that delivers both preventative and detective controls, enabling organizations to automate how they detect potential configuration vulnerabilities at the application layer, while also preventing unauthorized access to sensitive data and transactions in real-time.

By combining detective cybersecurity controls like Vulnerability Management, Threat Detection and Response, Code Scanning, and Transport Control with preventative controls like Attribute-Based Access Controls (ABAC), Dynamic Data Masking, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP), SAP customers can ensure access to their systems and data is fully aligned with the strictest data governance and cybersecurity policies. This unique solution goes beyond just hardening SAP systems; it also secures the sensitive data living within these systems, covering a broader range of security needs than any other product on the market.

"The launch of Pathlock CAC marks a critical integration of security at both the data and application levels, into one product," said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Pathlock. "Until now, solutions from other cybersecurity vendors only allowed users to secure their data, or the application, forcing companies to license multiple solutions to leverage both detective and preventive cybersecurity controls. More than ever, an organization's cybersecurity strategy must focus on the protection of sensitive data – not just the infrastructure. This solution will expand users' ability to automate their security processes, simplifying the protection of sensitive data and adherence to industry best practices."

Pathlock will be hosting demonstrations of CAC in person at SAPinsider 2024 in Las Vegas, March 19th to 21st, and virtually throughout the remainder of 2024.

For more information, visit: https://pathlock.com/products/cybersecurity-application-controls/

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in identity and application access governance. When traditional identity governance and administration is not enough, Pathlock enables enterprises to manage all aspects of application access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including fine-grained user provisioning, User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, regulatory, and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.

