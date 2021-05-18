Pathlock Unleashes New Features in Latest Version of Access Orchestration Platform

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of unified access orchestration, today announced the preview availability of version 5.0 of its flagship solution, which enforces 360-degree protection enabling zero trust for more than 140 enterprise applications. The platform is the first to combine access governance, data loss prevention and user behavior analytics enabling security, finance, IT, and GRC teams to secure critical business applications against insider threats and efficiently meet their ever-growing regulatory compliance obligations. Pathlock will be providing an overview of this preview release in a webinar hosted on Wednesday, June 9th at 2:00pm Eastern Time - interested parties can register here .

Aggressive digital transformation initiatives, the exponential growth of cloud computing and a largely remote workforce have made business applications housing sensitive financial, customer and employee data the single biggest source of risk for large enterprises. Competitive solutions typically focus on a single application or use case, forcing companies to deploy multiple point solutions which drives up cost, reduces visibility and makes it particularly challenging to implement security and compliance policies consistently across multiple disparate systems. With the launch of their new platform, Pathlock aims to revolutionize the way enterprises secure their most valuable information assets by allowing organizations to continuously monitor for access, data and security risks and create automated incident response plans for all core business applications.

"Today, security teams often overlook business critical applications such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday, and NetSuite when it comes to threat protection," said Larsen Lockwood-Hall, Pathlock's Chief Product Officer. "With more and more companies moving these applications to the cloud to support today's remote work environment, the traditional network security perimeter has shifted and it is becoming increasingly difficult to monitor user activity across multiple applications, track key risk indicators and implement proactive response measures. With the launch of this new platform, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations meet this challenge head on."

Pathlock boasts unified control of all policies related to information security, governance, risk, and compliance with hundreds of pre-built rules that address the requirements of SOX, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. The latest version ensures complete coverage of key use cases for business critical applications in one package. This includes user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), Access Governance, Segregation of Duties, Continuous Controls Monitoring, Emergency Access Management, and Data Loss Prevention (DLP). Users are able to rationalize technology spend with a single platform, saving millions of dollars in annual license and maintenance costs, improving visibility and ensuring that policies are consistently applied across all critical applications.

The list of industry leading benefits available in the latest version of the platform include:

Centralization: Pathlock covers all key use cases related to financial control monitoring, data loss prevention, application security, identity and access control and compliance reporting all in one platform with a single implementation.

Pathlock covers all key use cases related to financial control monitoring, data loss prevention, application security, identity and access control and compliance reporting all in one platform with a single implementation. Control and Visibility: Users are given insight into 140+ business applications through a single platform, providing centralized visibility and management of critical applications.

Users are given insight into 140+ business applications through a single platform, providing centralized visibility and management of critical applications. Seamless Integration: Pathlock integrates seamlessly and adds value to existing identity solutions like Azure AD, Okta and SailPoint; SIEM and SOAR solutions from Splunk, LogRhythm, and IBM and workflow solutions like ServiceNow.

"At Pathlock, we are enabling secure digital transformation by providing protection to cloud applications and supporting multi-ERP approaches that are prevalent in the current remote-first work culture," said Anand Adya, Founder and CEO at Pathlock. "Our recent rebrand, and newly appointed leadership, including board member Rick Howard, supports the product-led strategy to expand coverage and cement Pathlock as the market leader in safeguarding business applications. Our strategy is firmly aligned with customer, prospect, and analyst feedback about the need for a comprehensive and easy to deploy solution to tackle the challenges in today's complex environment."

Pathlock continues to build momentum in the access control space with net new bookings in Q1 of 2021 up 158% from Q1 of 2020. Additionally, the company closed strategic deals with three Fortune 100 enterprises in Q1 of 2021 alone. For more information on Pathlock's modular pricing model, please visit https://pathlock.com/product-feature-comparison/ .

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

