Pathways LA Distributes Over 800 Backpacks at its Back-to-School Resource Fair for Families in Metro LA

News provided by

Pathways LA

16 Aug, 2023, 18:40 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children have a fresh start to the school year due to Pathways LA's Back-to-School Resource Fair held earlier this month. Pathways LA, a resource and referral provider, hosted its annual event for families living in Metro Los Angeles at El Centro Del Pueblo. 

A total of 844 backpacks were distributed to families with children ages 3-13 years old to help prepare children for the new school year. School supplies, lunch bags with nutritious snacks, educational activity kits, and insulated water bottles were distributed.

"With support from generous organizations and donors, we are able to promote healthy child and family well-being and support positive outcomes for all children through an array of free services and signature events like our Back-to-School Resource Fair," said CEO Pathways LA Tamika Farr. "Thanks to our partners we were able to help build brighter futures for children and families living in Los Angeles as they prepare for the new school year."

Contributions were provided by Walmart through a community local grant in the amount of $1,000, in addition to in-kind school supply donations. Also, Baby2Baby offered in-kind donations of 144 backpacks while CNY Global Foundation contributed school supplies. With support from Parents Educators/Teachers & Students in Action (PESA), Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) donated 200 backpacks with school supplies. Target Commercial Production Company contributed additional backpacks and school supplies, while the agency also received diapers from Hello Bello to help families with babies and toddlers.

Durazo welcomed children and families along with representatives from Pathways LA and PESA. Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez (District 13) also participated by distributing backpacks to residents.

In addition, families connected with community resources from PHFE WIC (Women's, Infants, and Children), Saban Community Clinic, Liberty Dental Plan, LIFT Los Angeles, Options for Youth, Los Angeles Public Library, Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center, PESA, and California Highway Patrol El Protector.

Pathways LA is a nonprofit that strengthens low-income and vulnerable working families, promotes high quality early care and education services for children of all abilities, develops knowledgeable early care providers and promotes economically resilient communities. The nonprofit serves families living in Los Angeles communities of Central City, Downtown LA, Echo Park, El Sereno, Hollywood, Mid-City Wilshire, Monterey Hills, Mount Washington, Silverlake, West Hollywood, and Westlake.

To learn how families can receive free or affordable child care, visit www.pathwaysla.org or call 213-427-2700.

SOURCE Pathways LA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.