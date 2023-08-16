Pathways LA Distributes Over 800 Backpacks at its Back-to-School Resource Fair for Families in Metro LA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children have a fresh start to the school year due to Pathways LA's Back-to-School Resource Fair held earlier this month. Pathways LA, a resource and referral provider, hosted its annual event for families living in Metro Los Angeles at El Centro Del Pueblo.

A total of 844 backpacks were distributed to families with children ages 3-13 years old to help prepare children for the new school year. School supplies, lunch bags with nutritious snacks, educational activity kits, and insulated water bottles were distributed.

"With support from generous organizations and donors, we are able to promote healthy child and family well-being and support positive outcomes for all children through an array of free services and signature events like our Back-to-School Resource Fair," said CEO Pathways LA Tamika Farr. "Thanks to our partners we were able to help build brighter futures for children and families living in Los Angeles as they prepare for the new school year."

Contributions were provided by Walmart through a community local grant in the amount of $1,000, in addition to in-kind school supply donations. Also, Baby2Baby offered in-kind donations of 144 backpacks while CNY Global Foundation contributed school supplies. With support from Parents Educators/Teachers & Students in Action (PESA), Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) donated 200 backpacks with school supplies. Target Commercial Production Company contributed additional backpacks and school supplies, while the agency also received diapers from Hello Bello to help families with babies and toddlers.

Durazo welcomed children and families along with representatives from Pathways LA and PESA. Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez (District 13) also participated by distributing backpacks to residents.

In addition, families connected with community resources from PHFE WIC (Women's, Infants, and Children), Saban Community Clinic, Liberty Dental Plan, LIFT Los Angeles, Options for Youth, Los Angeles Public Library, Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center, PESA, and California Highway Patrol El Protector.

Pathways LA is a nonprofit that strengthens low-income and vulnerable working families, promotes high quality early care and education services for children of all abilities, develops knowledgeable early care providers and promotes economically resilient communities. The nonprofit serves families living in Los Angeles communities of Central City, Downtown LA, Echo Park, El Sereno, Hollywood, Mid-City Wilshire, Monterey Hills, Mount Washington, Silverlake, West Hollywood, and Westlake.

To learn how families can receive free or affordable child care, visit www.pathwaysla.org or call 213-427-2700.

