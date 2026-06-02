Pathwork Launches Access to Industry-Leading Medical Data, Ending Guesswork for Life Insurance Brokers

Life insurance brokers can now access prescription and medical claims data in seconds, well before they submit a case.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathwork, the AI platform built for life and health insurance distribution, today launched a first-of-its-kind offering that gives life insurance brokers on-demand access to the prescription and medical claims data used in modern underwriting.

With Pathwork, brokers can see a client's health history in seconds — before deciding where to submit a case. The platform's AI turns that data into clear underwriting insights, surfacing relevant findings, concerns, and next steps.

Closing a Gap in Life Insurance Distribution

Until now, brokers had two options: build a case on self-reported health information and risk unexpected declines, or wait weeks for physical records and lose momentum. Pathwork replaces that uncertainty with critical health context earlier in the process, helping brokers better assess carrier fit and risk class before submission.

"For too long, brokers have submitted cases without the data that actually decides them," said Ian Levinsky, CEO and co-founder of Pathwork. "Pathwork changes that. We've combined the leading underwriting data in life insurance with AI that interprets it and workflows that help brokers act on it."

Pathwork closed the compliance gap that historically made broker-side access impractical, building the HIPAA-compliant infrastructure required to securely handle sensitive health data.

Faster Answers, Fewer Surprises

Pathwork's reports and insights are powered by the prescription and medical claims data life insurance underwriters have trusted for more than 20 years. Prescription history spans a 7-year lookback and refreshes continuously, with newly filled prescriptions often reflected in reports by the next day. Medical claims history comes back on more than 80% of applicants, with reports averaging 200 clinical data points per person.

Using this data has been shown to reduce attending physician statement (APS) orders by approximately 90%, cut lab orders by 90%, and accelerate underwriting turn times by 55% — helping brokers move cases faster, avoid late-stage surprises, and set clearer expectations with clients.

"Before we had access to this data through Pathwork, building a case was less predictable," said Shawn Whittington, Chief Underwriter and Agent Advocate at Jetter. "We were often relying on incomplete client-reported information and resetting expectations after the fact. Now we can make a much more informed underwriting call up front."

Brokers interested in learning more can request a sample report and pricing at https://www.pathwork.com/brokers/medical-data-sample-report.

About Pathwork

Pathwork is the AI platform purpose-built for life and health insurance distribution. By combining structured insurance data with predictive and generative AI, Pathwork helps brokers move cases faster, with better information, so more policies get placed. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pathwork supports brokerages and carriers across the United States. Learn more at pathwork.com.

Press Contact:

Mattie Coacher

8625798527

https://pathwork.com/

SOURCE Pathwork