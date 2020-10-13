Patient Engagement Innovator CipherHealth Taps Enterprise Software Leader Jake Pyles as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , provider of award-winning patient engagement and communication solutions, has named Jake Pyles as its new Chief Executive Officer. Pyles, who previously served as CipherHealth President & COO, brings over 20 years of business and operational experience at leading software organizations and steps into his new role at a critical moment for the healthcare industry, when patient engagement is being reimagined for a digital age. Pyles is uniquely positioned to lead CipherHealth to a new level of growth, scaling its SaaS offerings to better serve healthcare organizations of all sizes.

Pyles' pedigree and his ability to carry innovation from inception to scale will enable CipherHealth to continue its mission-driven work with providers and expand its partner network during an inflection point for the industry. The global pandemic is accelerating the adoption of technology across the healthcare spectrum — according to McKinsey , 46% of consumers are now using telehealth to interact with providers, as opposed to just 11% last year. It is also paving the way for innovative approaches to patient engagement, end-to-end data interoperability across the care continuum, and meeting the ever-growing need to ensure staff mental and physical well-being.

Pyles joined CipherHealth in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer as part of an expansion plan and strategic growth investment from JMI Equity. In 2019, Pyles also assumed the role of COO before being promoted to President later in the year. Concurrent with Pyles' appointment to CEO, Co-Founder Randy Cheung was appointed to Executive Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to share his vision as CipherHealth shapes new paths to improve patient, staff and community experiences, and outcomes at every stage of the care journey.

Prior to CipherHealth, Pyles held key posts at global software leaders, most notably having led two major exits at Paradigm Geophysical and Seismic Micro-Technology that created a combined $1 billion in shareholder value. He came to CipherHealth from Paradigm, where he served as CFO and led the company to its sale to Emerson Electric in 2017. He also served as CFO at Seismic Micro-Technology, leading its sale to IHSMarkit in 2011.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to lead CipherHealth into the next stage of its growth and innovation," said Pyles. "CipherHealth is accelerating its mission to modernize patient care and engagement standards, while gearing up for scale to empower the nation's leading healthcare institutions to improve patient outcomes and standards of care."

Pyles takes on his leadership role as CipherHealth enters its next stage of growth on solid footing. Earlier this year, the company was named the " Best Overall Patient Engagement Company " by MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and also recognized by Modern Healthcare as One of the Best Places to Work for the sixth time.

"We are quite fortunate to have one of the most seasoned executive teams in the industry. With Jake's journey from CFO to COO and now CEO, he has unique insights into the many underpinnings that will take CipherHealth to the next level of growth," said Cheung. "Jake's immense and deep expertise across highly competitive industries, where he has built billions in shareholder value, cannot come at a more opportune time for this organization."

The company has been serving a growing roster of the nation's leading healthcare providers, including Rush University Medical Center, John Hopkins Health System, UCSF Health, and the Henry Ford Health System. CipherHealth was also among the first to launch a comprehensive COVID-19 Crisis Response Solution suite , which has helped leading academic medical centers and provider organizations address the unique challenges posed by the pandemic.

CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions partner committed to enhancing communication and care throughout the patient journey. Since 2009, CipherHealth has been innovating helping to shape the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking products to help care providers effectively and efficiently provide quality care for their patients. CipherHealth's suite of patient engagement software sets new standards for care and empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

