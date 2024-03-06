Patient Engagement Platform from pCare by Uniguest Featured in New Mercy Health - Kings Mills Hospital

Technology Implementation Designed to Provide Collaborative Care Experience

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently opened Mercy Health – Kings Mills Hospital is the first hospital to be built in Greater Cincinnati in nearly a decade. Purposefully designed to address the need for an acute care hospital in Mason and neighboring communities, Mercy Health – Kings Mills Hospital's closer proximity means shorter ambulance rides, faster medical interventions, better outcomes, and an influx of local jobs for residents of the area. To deliver on the promise of a better experience for everyone, Mercy Health turned to pCare by Uniguest as its partner for a thoughtful, Best in KLAS, patient engagement technology implementation.

"We've enjoyed working with the Uniguest team as we introduced the pCare system at the hospital," said Jason Asic, president of Mercy Health – Kings Mills Hospital. "We're dedicated to enhancing the overall patient experience at Kings Mills, and providing our staff with streamlined tools to deliver exceptional care is one tangible way we do this. This system reflects our commitment to patient-centered care and fosters a supportive environment for our patients and staff."

In the 60-bed acute care facility, pCare's Interactive Patient Care System (IPS) leverages state-of-the-art television infrastructure to educate, empower, and entertain patients while creating efficiencies for the staff. The pCare IPS for Mercy Health – Kings Mills includes 43" inch SMART TVs integrated with the facility's Electronic Health Record platform, enabling personalized information and educational videos to be delivered over the course of a patient's stay in the hospital. The proprietary pCare CareFlows provide seamless and simple patient and staff collaboration, enhancing optimal outcomes and experiences for all.

Additionally, to stay connected with loved ones and the community, the pCare VideoConnect feature allows patients to use the television for virtual visits and video calls without having to worry about charging or managing personal devices. Patients can also tune into a live feed of the neighboring Kings Island Amusement Park to remain further connected to the outside world. And to show their appreciation for the care received, patients can also use the pCare system to submit kudos and encouragement for staff via integration with the DAISY recognition program.

"The thoughtful prioritization of creating a space centered around patients and their families, while providing wellness and reassurance, addresses a key need within the greater Mason community," highlighted Dave Bennet, executive vice president of healthcare at pCare by Uniguest. "Our team is honored to support this effort to provide exceptional experiences both in and out of the hospital as Kings Mills leverages our engagement technology."

Opened in January to the community, Mercy Health – Kings Mills Hospital is located at 5440 Kings Island Drive in the City of Mason. The $200 million, 175,000-square-foot facility and two-story medical office building are situated on the 30-acre former site of the College Football Hall of Fame. This is the second hospital to serve Warren County and the first located in Mason. The hospital's emergency department, which includes 16 treatment spaces, is open 24/7 to support the community as necessary, at any hour. With technology partners such as pCare by Uniguest, the medical campus is well-positioned for continuous scalability to meet the needs within the community.

About pCare by Uniguest

pCare's interactive patient experience solutions help healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum and connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the leading partner of healthcare organizations to improve quality, outcomes, and performance. In 2023, pCare was acquired by Uniguest, a global leader in providing connected technology solutions for better customer engagement in the hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, corporate, and government markets, to anchor its healthcare business. For more information, go to pCare.com or follow along on X @pCarebyTVRC and pCare on LinkedIn.

About Mercy Health

Mercy Health – Cincinnati is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health. The Mercy Health – Cincinnati network of care includes five award-winning hospitals, senior living communities, primary care and specialty physician practices, outpatient centers, fitness centers, and various outreach programs. Mercy Health – Cincinnati hospitals have earned national Truven Health Analytics' 100 Top Hospitals honors more than all other Cincinnati hospitals combined, placing them among the best hospitals in the nation. Truven has also named Mercy Health - Cincinnati as one of the nation's 15 Top health systems six times, which is more than any other health system in Cincinnati. Consistent with its commitment to serving each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bringing good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying, and underserved. To learn more, visit mercy.com.

