pCare Ranks #1 in KLAS for Ninth Consecutive Year

Top performance scores for 2024 Best in KLAS: Interactive Patient Systems showcase pCare's unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- pCare by Uniguest, the leader in interactive patient engagement systems that improve outcomes and make the work of healthcare teams safer and simpler, announces today that it has been named Best in KLAS for Interactive Patient Systems (IPS) by KLAS Research for the ninth consecutive year. The 2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.

"It is extremely gratifying to the entire pCare by Uniguest team to earn this recognition again this year, now making us one of the few companies to ever be 'Best in KLAS' nine consecutive times," expressed Dave Bennett, Executive Vice President of Healthcare at pCare by Uniguest. "As we evolve to lead the healthcare vertical at Uniguest, we look forward to expanding our well-established engagement and care collaboration solutions with a robust team that has decades of specialized experience in digital signage, wayfinding, and content management solutions. We are proud to consistently ensure top-tier services to our clients and will continue to do so as we further expand our solutions within the healthcare industry."

pCare by Uniguest's Interactive Patient Care System (IPS) transforms television infrastructure into a communication hub that educates, entertains, and empowers patients while also enhancing job satisfaction, efficiency, and support for care teams. The end-to-end stress-free Patient Engagement Ecosystem is a multi-faceted platform of software, technology, and experts supporting mutual collaboration, patient and family satisfaction, staff efficiency, and improved outcomes.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voices of healthcare providers and payers are paramount," shared Adam Gale, Chief Executive Officer, KLAS Research. "The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

All KLAS rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award win signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide, and winning the award nine years in a row is significant validation of an ongoing dedication to customers from pCare by Uniguest.

About pCare by Uniguest

pCare's interactive patient experience solutions help healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum and connect patients, families, and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the leading partner of healthcare organizations to improve quality, outcomes, and performance. In 2023, pCare was acquired by Uniguest, a global leader in providing connected technology solutions for better customer engagement in the hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, corporate and government markets, to anchor its healthcare business. For more information, go to pCare.com or follow along on X @pCarebyTVRC and pCare on LinkedIn.

About Uniguest

Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as shown by its most recent NPS (Net Promoter Score) score of 81. Uniguest supplies turnkey technology solutions that include digital signage, IPTV / enterprise video and engagement apps, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. www.uniguest.com

About KLAS®

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

SOURCE pCare