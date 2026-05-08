Patient Safety Launches Nationwide

National Campaign Unites Healthcare Leaders, Advocates, and Organizations to Improve Patient Outcomes and Strengthen Safety Standards Across the United States

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Patient Safety, a national campaign debuting within USA Today and online. The initiative brings together a coalition of healthcare professionals, patient advocates, policymakers, and industry leaders dedicated to advancing safer care practices and improving patient outcomes across the United States.

At a time when healthcare systems continue to evolve and face increasing complexity, Patient Safety highlights the people, programs, and innovations working to reduce medical errors, enhance communication, and build a culture of safety throughout the care continuum. Through expert insights, personal stories, and research-backed strategies, the campaign explores critical topics such as care coordination, health equity, technology integration, patient engagement, and workforce support.

The campaign features editorial contributions from leading voices in healthcare, patient advocacy, and public health who are committed to ensuring that safety remains a top priority in every healthcare setting.

Featured Editorial Voices:

National Academy of Medicine

Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation

Leapfrog Group

Health Information and Management System

American Hospital Association

American medical Association

Panel of Experts

Dr. Peter Pronovost

Jim Weinstein

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include:

ECRI

Axon

Jeenie

Special Editorial Spotlight

The campaign features a prominent leader in patient safety and healthcare advocacy on the cover, Dr. Peter Pronovost, the chief clinical transformation and quality officer of University Hospitals. In an editorial co-authored by Microsoft Research vice president Jim Weinstein, Dr. Pronovost brings national attention to the importance of prioritizing safety at every level of care, and the role AI plays in improving healthcare systems, empowering patients, and fostering a culture where safety and transparency are paramount.

"The future of healthcare lies in seamlessly integrating both AI and agency," Drs. Pronovost and Weinstein write. "It will require healthcare systems to invest in both infrastructure and people. It will also require a forward-looking attitude from all of us."

Their perspective reinforces the campaign's broader mission: to encourage collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem, inspire innovation, and ensure that every patient receives safe, high-quality care.

Through thought leadership, storytelling, and collaboration with organizations at the forefront of healthcare improvement, Patient Safety underscores the critical importance of protecting patients and strengthening trust in healthcare systems nationwide.

The campaign officially launches nationwide today within copies of USA Today and online.

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit:

https://issuu.com/mediaplanet_usa/docs/patient_safety_8c0ada8c9588cb

Media Contact

Josh Rouse

Operations and Production Manager

[email protected]

Mediaplanet

SOURCE Mediaplanet