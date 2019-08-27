PatientPoint Analysis: Opioid Education in Primary Care Physician Offices Linked to Reduced Opioid Prescribing

Shatterproof is dedicated to ending the devastation of addiction. The organization is focused on ending the stigma associated with addiction and ensuring treatment is based upon proven research. Shatterproof is taking important steps to reduce risk and harm associated with opioid use disorder—not to reduce the availability of opioids when medically necessary.

In October 2017, PatientPoint collaborated with Shatterproof to launch a first-of-its kind point-of-care opioid education program in physician offices nationwide. The campaign leverages the digital PatientPoint engagement platform in waiting rooms, exam rooms and in the physician back office to reach an estimated 15 million patients and caregivers each month with content designed to increase opioid addiction awareness and encourage doctor-patient discussion about treatment.

To evaluate the program and uncover resulting changes in opioid prescribing behavior, PatientPoint worked with Symphony Health to compare opioid prescribing behavior among PatientPoint-Shatterproof campaign participants and closely matched, non-participating physicians. The independent analysis tracked both physician group prescribing trends for codeine and combinations, morphine and opium derivatives and narcotic analgesics/synthetics between October 2017 and May 2018.

The Symphony Health analysis revealed that each of the 20,793 participating physicians in the PatientPoint-Shatterproof program distributed 142 fewer opioid pills over the eight-month study period than closely matched, non-participating physicians. The analysis concluded that physicians running PatientPoint-Shatterproof education distributed a grand total of 2,954,768 fewer pills than closely matched counterparts over the same time period.

"By educating about opioid addiction and Shatterproof's mission—in the waiting room, exam room and back office—the PatientPoint-Shatterproof campaign is enabling patients and providers to have better conversations about addiction, treatment options and support." said Shatterproof Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Kirsten Seckler. "We look forward to continuing this important work with PatientPoint and seeing more promising results like these in the months and years to come as we aim to reverse the course of the addiction crisis in America."

In addition to contributing to a meaningful decrease in opioid distribution, the PatientPoint-Shatterproof campaign is increasing awareness of Shatteproof among patients and families and encouraging doctor-patient discussions about addiction and addiction treatment.

In a nationwide web survey of more than 1,500 patients and families visiting a physician office with PatientPoint digital waiting room screens, respondents who said they engaged with Shatterproof content were significantly more likely (+2.9 percentage point lift) to name Shatterproof when thinking of a nonprofit committed to ending addiction compared to those who did not engage with the content. In the same survey, three out of five respondents said they would feel comfortable discussing a drug or alcohol problem with their doctor or nurse. This willingness to discuss addiction underscores an increased opportunity for providers to share information about the disease and discuss treatment options and support programs with patients and families.

"At PatientPoint we are passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better. For us, this mission to combat the opioid crisis at the point of care was personal based on the number of our team members whose family members have been directly impacted by opioid addiction," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "We are honored to be working with Shatterproof to help Americans start and continue conversations about addiction as a disease—not a weakness. We know from these results that we are truly making a difference."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastation the disease of addiction causes families. Shatterproof is focused on ending the stigma of addiction and ensuring treatment in America is based upon proven research. The organization advocates for changes to federal and state policy, payer reform, and provider ratings, and provides public education through family and workplace programs.

