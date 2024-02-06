PatientPoint Brings NCCN Resources for Patients to Oncology Practices Nationwide

Campaign shares NCCN patient education on exam room touchscreens

CINCINNATI, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced a new collaboration with the NCCN Foundation® to expand use of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® in oncology practices nationwide. The collaboration leverages the PatientPoint digital patient engagement platform to bring trustworthy patient education materials on common cancer types to people with cancer, providers and caregivers in the exam room.

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients are created and maintained by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 33 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research and education. The patient guidelines—available free-of-charge through support from the NCCN Foundation—present expert recommendations in plain language to help people discuss options with their cancer care team. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients have been independently recognized for their ability to empower people with cancer and caregivers.

"This collaboration with PatientPoint provides a new way for us to make sure people with cancer and their loved ones are using the NCCN Guidelines for Patients to help them understand their options and take part in informed, shared decision-making," said NCCN Foundation Executive Director Patrick Delaney. "Spreading the word about our resources at the point of care—when patients, families, and providers are faced with complex choices—will enable us to connect our resources with more people who will benefit from them."

PatientPoint will share information on NCCN Guidelines for Patients on its exam room touchscreens, enabling people with cancer, caregivers and providers to review and discuss content onscreen and to send guidelines via email or text for further review. As part of the PatientPoint-NCCN collaboration, PatientPoint will include NCCN Guidelines for Patients on the following cancer types alongside its award-winning oncology education:

Bladder Cancer

Metastatic Breast Cancer

Colon Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Melanoma

Mouth Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Early and Locally Advanced

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Metastatic

Prostate Cancer

Throat Cancer

"In the face of an overwhelming cancer diagnosis, information is power," said PatientPoint EVP of Content and Creative Kate Merz. "Through our new collaboration with the NCCN Foundation, we will deliver trusted, timely, evidence-based information to help empower people with cancer and their families—and contribute to better outcomes."

About NCCN

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives.

About the NCCN Foundation

The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit nccnfoundation.org.

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Across the nation's largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

