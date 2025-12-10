PatientRightsAdvocate.org Launches Ohio Hospital Price Finder Tool

Ohio patients empowered to compare prices, save on care, fight surprise bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio,, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) announced the Ohio Hospital Price Finder Tool, empowering Ohioans with free access to all available Ohio hospital prices so they can compare options, prevent overcharges, and have recourse for surprise bills. The new online tool allows patients, employers, unions, and researchers in the Buckeye State to search all available hospital prices by procedure and code at OhioHospitalPrices.org.

"With the Ohio Hospital Price Finder, Ohio patients will be able to take full advantage of the state's new price transparency law with the ability to see and compare prices up front," said PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher. "By providing free access to all available Ohio hospital prices, this tool empowers Ohioans to spot wide price variations, seek affordable care, and benefit from greater financial certainty. We encourage all Ohio healthcare consumers to use it before care to compare and save."

On April 3, 2025, Ohio House Bill 173 went into effect and made Ohio the first state in the nation to codify the federal rule enacted by President Donald J. Trump requiring hospitals to post upfront prices in dollars and cents so that patients can protect themselves from overcharges and choose affordable care. The bipartisan bill was signed by Governor Mike DeWine on January 3, 2025.

One patient for whom the Ohio Hospital Price Finder Tool would have made a difference is Tracey Owens from Norton, Ohio. After paying $17,000 for surgery, she learned the same procedure costs approximately $8,000 at other hospitals. According to Owens, "It goes without saying that if I could have had access to hospital prices beforehand, I would have never agreed to this surgery at this hospital. I would have shopped for a quality, less expensive alternative."

According to PRA's research, prices nationwide for the same procedure vary by an average range of more than 10 times within the same hospital and by an average range of more than 31 times across different hospitals in the same state.

On the eve of H.B. 173 going into effect, PRA co-hosted a press conference in the Ohio Statehouse with its legislative sponsors, Rep. Tim Barhorst and Rep. Ron Ferguson, to promote the benefits of hospital price transparency to all Ohio patients.

About PatientRightsAdvocate.org

PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) is a leading national healthcare price transparency organization dedicated to ushering in systemwide transparency through advocacy, testimony, media, legal research, and grassroots campaigns. PRA believes that the availability and visibility of actual, upfront healthcare prices will greatly lower costs for patients and employers through a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace.

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate