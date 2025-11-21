PRA Applauds Trump Administration for Delivering on 'Radical Transparency' Agenda

Ensuring patients receive real prices, not estimates

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) commends the Trump Administration's bold action by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to deliver on President Trump's price transparency agenda to protect patients and lower costs.

The 2026 OPPS Final Rule is a key step in fulfilling President Trump's February 2025 Executive Order and his longstanding commitment to ensuring real price transparency across healthcare.

"We applaud the Trump Administration and HHS for strengthening hospital price transparency through the 2026 OPPS Final Rule," said PRA Founder and Chair Cynthia Fisher. "By requiring hospitals to post actual prices in standardized, accessible formats, this rule empowers patients with financial certainty and the freedom to compare costs—driving competition and lowering prices.

"In a time when most American families are crushed by unaffordable healthcare charges and medical debt, having actual prices from hospitals before care gives power to the patients to benefit from competition and lower costs," Fisher continued. "Prices protect patients from overcharges and give them power of proof and recourse.

"For five years, too many hospitals have evaded the law through obfuscation and omission. We call on Secretary Kennedy and Administrator Oz to ensure strong accountability and robust enforcement through substantial fines for executives who continue to hide prices. We also ask the administration to require disclosure of all negotiated terms, outliers, and carve-outs in next year's rulemaking," said Fisher. "When every hospital's data is accurate, complete, and accessible, true transparency will finally deliver fair and affordable healthcare for all Americans."

This action comes as 96% of Americans agree they "deserve to know the price of their healthcare before they receive it," even though 25% of hospitals still post files that fail the CMS validator tool. Additionally, 9 out of 10 Americans view upfront prices as a matter of fairness.

