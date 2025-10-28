PatientRightsAdvocate.org Launches Oklahoma Hospital Price Finder Tool

Oklahoma patients empowered to compare prices, save on care, fight surprise bills

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) announced the Oklahoma Hospital Price Finder Tool, empowering Oklahomans with free access to all available Oklahoma hospital prices so they can compare options, prevent overcharges, and have recourse for surprise bills. The new tool allows patients, employers, unions, and researchers in the Sooner State to search hospital prices by procedure and code at OklahomaHospitalPrices.org.

"The Oklahoma Hospital Price Finder Tool finally gives Oklahomans upfront healthcare prices, protecting them from overcharges and enabling them to seek the best care at the best prices," said PRA Founder and Chairman Cynthia Fisher. "By providing free access to all available Oklahoma hospital prices, this tool empowers Oklahomans to spot wide price variations, seek affordable care, and benefit from financial certainty. We encourage all Oklahoma health consumers to use it before care to compare and save."

Earlier this year, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law S.B. 889, which codified federal price transparency requirements for all Oklahoma hospitals and authorized compliance monitoring and enforcement. It also prohibits medical debt collection by non-compliant hospitals. Today, the governor hosted a press conference with PRA to introduce the Oklahoma Hospital Price Finder Tool at the Oklahoma State Capitol. S.B. 889 will go into effect November 1, 2025.

PRA's most recent Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Compliance Report revealed that only 12% of Oklahoma hospitals reviewed were fully complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule first implemented nearly five years go.

One Oklahoma patient for whom the Oklahoma Hospital Price Finder Tool would have made a difference is Mark Malthane. He arranged to pay $150 for an oncology appointment for his wife when she had breast cancer. After a few months, he received another bill for $247. Despite repeated assurances, the bill was not fixed and years later, unbeknownst to Mark, the amount plus penalty was garnished from his state income tax refund. Read his full story here.

Another example is Shauna Evans, whose sister had a brain aneurysm that required two ICU visits with a fee of more than $150,000. According to Evans, "there were many, many charges on the bill that were exorbitant for what they were." She adds: "I have also paid anywhere from $400 for a bone scan to $200 for one. Why the difference in prices? ... Why are we getting gouged for everything? There should be complete transparency in billing for medical procedures and visits." Read her full story here.

