Patricia Corsi Named Chief Growth Officer of Kimberly-Clark

Alison Lewis to Retire After 35 Years in Consumer-Packaged Goods

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced that Patricia Corsi will join Kimberly-Clark as Chief Growth Officer, effective July 1, 2024. She succeeds Alison Lewis, who has decided to retire from the company after 35 years in the consumer products industry, including the last five years at Kimberly-Clark. Lewis will serve in an advisory role until September 1, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition.

Corsi joins Kimberly-Clark from Bayer Consumer Health, where she served as Chief Marketing, IT and Digital Officer and led a broad set of brand and commercial teams and oversaw the IT and Digital organizations. Among her accomplishments at Bayer, Corsi led the company's margin accretive innovation pipeline, with new products representing the majority of Bayer Consumer Health's sales growth over a five-year period. In 2023, she was named one of the Top Chief Marketing Officers by Cannes Lions, inducted into the World Advertising Federation (WFA) Marketer of the Year Hall of Fame, and recognized as an Adweek (AW) Brand Genius.

"We're excited to welcome Patricia to Kimberly-Clark," said Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu. "She brings strong marketing and general management leadership as well as a track record of delivering results for leading brands across various industries and geographies," said Hsu. "I'm looking forward to her leadership in accelerating our brand and commercial programs to drive our long-term growth aspirations for shareholder value creation."

Hsu continued, "Alison leaves a tremendous legacy at Kimberly-Clark. Her leadership over our Global Growth organization has resulted in stronger, consumer-centric brands and commercial capabilities that have positioned the company well for our next chapter of growth. She is also a beloved leader who brought out the best in her teams. On behalf of everyone at K-C, we thank Alison for her lasting impact on our business."

"It has been my honor to be a part of such a special team and culture at Kimberly-Clark," said Lewis. "I'm proud of what we accomplished, and I know there are more great things ahead for the company. I'm delighted to see a dynamic leader like Patricia step in to be the next Chief Growth Officer of Kimberly-Clark. I know the team will continue to successfully execute on the company's growth initiatives with Patricia in this role. I look forward to supporting a seamless transition and following the team's successes for many years to come."

"From the company's purpose-driven brands to its strategic transformation powering the next chapter of growth, it's an exciting time to join Kimberly-Clark," said Corsi. "I look forward to working with Mike, the leadership team and the Global Growth organization to continue making a difference in the lives of consumers around the world through the company's portfolio of iconic brands."

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

