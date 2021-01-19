Patricia Nash Designs Announces Appointment of Evolution USA as Licensing and Brand Management Agency

Patricia Nash Designs, designer leather handbag and accessories brand plans category extensions. Tweet this

"As we celebrated our 10th anniversary in 2020, we felt it was time to take the brand to new audiences," said Founder and CEO, Patricia Nash. "Our signature prints have become synonymous with the brand and many customers have asked if we would extend to other categories. We have a great opportunity to show our beautiful prints, for example on throw pillows, bedding or even a beautiful, printed leather chair. I envision all of these new categories having the same design aesthetic as current assortments, thus creating a cohesive design and impactful and exciting merchandising story in the market."

"We chose Evolution because of their shared passion for our brand's DNA and hands-on team. They have a vast history of building brand extensions on both the retail and wholesale sides of the industry," said Nash.

Notable Patricia Nash design elements like the use of vegetable tanned full-grain leather, the iconic signature map with a nod to world travel, collectible romantic prints, artisan tooling and mastery of vintage-inspired collections will be visible throughout the brand extensions.

The Patricia Nash brand is one of the biggest and most respected brands in the designer brand leather goods space," said Travis J. Rutherford, founder and chief revenue officer of Evolution. "The brand has such a distinct aesthetic within the industry, as well as a clear sense of where they want to take their brand to ensure they're everywhere their customers shop. We are excited to work with them to get there."

About Patricia Nash Designs

The quintessential embodiment of style, form and function, Patricia Nash Designs creates leather handbags and accessories that are made of beautiful, vegetable tanned leathers and the finest materials from all over the world. The company was founded in 2010 by the designer Patricia Nash who was inspired by her extensive international travels. The collection pays homage to vintage craftsmanship through delicate, hand-finished detailing and is known for its outstanding functionality. The brand also sells jewelry, men's accessories, scarves, and knitwear. Patricia Nash Designs is based in Knoxville, TN, and is sold in major retail department stores and specialty stores, as well as QVC and HSN. www.patricianashdesigns.com.

About Evolution

Evolution is a leading brand monetization agency headquartered in Calabasas, California, servicing the popular culture, media, gaming, toy, personality, character, and lifestyle industry verticals. Evolution offers bespoke turn-key solutions, including strategic brand planning, market analysis, contract negotiations, legal support, product development, retail development, royalty collections, contract compliance, and inventor relations as well as providing manufacturers a full-service licensing acquisitions team. Evolution monetizes and enhances brand value via licensing, direct to retail partnerships, collaborations, experiential retail and direct to consumer sales.

The agency's clients include Meredith Corporation, Gaumont Television USA, Skydance Media, Stampede Ventures, Pressman Films, Camden Media, ITV Studios, TinyBuild Games, System Era, Tilting Point, OLO Industries, and The Ella Fitzgerald Estate, among others.

For more information, contact: [email protected] / https://evomgt.com

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs