Patricia Nash Designs Announces Partnership with El Roma Consulting to Expand Relaunched Footwear Collection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs ( patricianashdesigns.com ), the vintage-inspired lifestyle brand known for its artisanal leather handbags and accessories, today announced a new partnership with El Roma Consulting to support the continued expansion of its relaunched women's footwear collection.

Led by Matt Joyce and partners, El Roma Consulting brings more than 120 years of combined footwear industry experience. With hands-on expertise across every facet of the business, the El Roma team offers a true 360-degree perspective on what drives brand success at retail and is trusted by partners for its collaborative, results-driven approach.

Footwear has long been part of Patricia Nash's vision for the brand, and the relaunch represents a focused, long-term commitment to building a meaningful footwear business rooted in unique craftsmanship, quality, and value. Following a successful return to the category with sneakers, oxfords, and booties, the collection is expanding to include vintage bestsellers alongside additional styles designed for everyday wear, comfort, and longevity.

Each style is crafted from 100% full-grain leather and designed with both beauty and comfort in mind. Vintage-inspired details, rich leather finishes, and thoughtful construction come together in shoes meant to be worn often and kept for years. Like the Patricia Nash handbag collection, the footwear is designed to age beautifully and stand apart in a crowded marketplace.

At the heart of the relaunch is a clear point of view: beautifully made footwear should be part of every woman's everyday wardrobe, not reserved for special occasions. The collection is designed for real life: for women balancing work, travel and personal style, and who value comfort, durability, and timeless design in the pieces they reach for day after day.

The partnership with El Roma reflects a shared vision to deliver refined design and premium materials while maintaining an accessible and compelling value proposition, with styles ranging from $119 to $299.

"We've always believed that footwear should feel intentional, not disposable," said Patricia Nash, founder and CEO of Patricia Nash Designs. "This category is a natural extension of our brand. As we continue to grow it, we wanted a partner who truly understands our customer and shares our belief that quality, unique craftsmanship, classic design, and value can also be comfortable."

From El Roma's perspective, the brand fills a clear gap in today's footwear landscape. "We see Patricia Nash footwear as something that belongs in every woman's wardrobe," said Matt Joyce, President of El Roma Consulting. "The quality, materials, and attention to detail stand alongside high-end footwear brands while offering tremendous value. These are not trend-driven shoes, but beautifully made, dependable styles designed for real life and comfortable enough to wear all day. We believe Patricia Nash is well positioned to compete with the most respected footwear brands in the category."

The Patricia Nash footwear collection is currently available at patricianashdesigns.com, HSN, and Von Maur, key retail partners in the brand's footwear expansion, with continued growth planned as the category evolves.

El Roma Consulting will present the collection at FFANY in New York from February 2 through February 5, and at the Atlanta Shoe Market from February 14 through February 16, booth 1817–1819.

For more information on Patricia Nash Designs and the footwear collection, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Founded in 2010, Patricia Nash Designs is a heritage accessories brand celebrated for unique craftsmanship and thoughtfully designed handbags. The brand blends vintage European influence with modern functionality. Over more than 15 years, Patricia Nash Designs has built a reputation for rich leathers, thoughtful design, and signature artistry, while demonstrating purpose-driven leadership through philanthropic initiatives and major industry honors such as the Accessories Council Legacy Award and Founder Patricia Nash's inclusion on Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500. Today, the brand's collections are carried by top retailers including Macy's, Dillard's, HSN, and QVC. Today, the brand remains a trusted name for those who value authenticity, craftsmanship, and timeless style.

