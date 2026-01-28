Patricia Nash Designs Brings Spring to Life with Whimsical Butterfly Gardens and French Hydrangeas Handbags

Handbag and Accessories Brand Channels Seasonal Allure Through Dainty Butterfly Motifs and Watercolor Florals in their Newest Releases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs ( https://patricianashdesigns.com/ ), reflecting on over 15 years of redefining the fashion industry, has debuted the first blooms of their spring drop with their Butterfly Gardens and French Hydrangeas handbag collections. Featuring a deep blue backdrop, the Butterfly Gardens collection immerses carriers in their very own wearable garden, with interwoven botanicals sprinkled throughout its canvas, and whimsical butterflies strewn throughout. The French Hydrangeas collection gives bright color variances a sophisticated appeal with its floral watercolor pattern in stunning violets, reds, yellows, and greens, all shown alongside brown leather trim and their signature brushed brass hardware. Ranging in price from $38.00 - $329.00, these two new collections are essential additions for spring wardrobes, offering a fresh take on modern style infused with vintage-inspired charm.

Artena Satchel Crossbody Butterfly Gardens Vione Frame French Hydrangeas

"Color was at the forefront of our design process this season," said Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "We introduced these collections early to make a confident statement, layering rich, expressive hues with intricate botanical artwork to create pieces that are meant to be seen and styled boldly. From the depth of the blues in Butterfly Gardens to the vibrant watercolor florals of French Hydrangeas, each design plays with contrast, movement, and texture. For more than 15 years, we've blended vintage inspiration with evolving craftsmanship, and these collections reflect that evolution, bags that feel fresh, expressive, and unapologetically statement-making. After a long winter, color becomes more than decoration; it becomes a mood, an attitude, and a form of self-expression."

The Butterfly Gardens Collection:



Milano Weekender, Butterfly Gardens ($329): The Milano Weekender Duffel Bag is the ultimate travel companion. Made from specialty patina coated linen canvas and featuring our gorgeous Butterfly Gardens print, this bag blends style with practicality. Its spacious interior easily holds all your essentials for road trips, overnight stays, or getaways by air. The thoughtful design features stud details, giving it a touch of sophistication that's perfect for both urban exploration and outdoor adventures.

Artena Satchel Crossbody, Butterfly Gardens ($229): The Artena is the perfectly sized bag you'll find yourself reaching for often. With its appealing boxy silhouette, dual extra-long zipper, and twin twisted rope leather top handles, it blends structure with style. An adjustable/detachable crossbody strap adds hands-free versatility. It's practical, pretty, and complemented by a detachable scarf.

Benvenuto Tote, Butterfly Gardens ($199): The Benvenuto Tote is the ultimate blend of practicality and signature style. With its bold, spacious design, it takes you from busy office days to weekend getaways and evenings on the town. The simple yet sophisticated design features easy over-the-shoulder handles for comfort, stud details that add a touch of edge, and a secure double twist-lock closure to keep your belongings safe.

The French Hydrangeas Collection:

Marion Tote, French Hydrangeas ($289): With errand-ready practicality, this structured bag is an appealing iteration of Patricia's gorgeous totes. Crafted in luxurious leather and featuring protective metal feet, you'll love the artistry of its design with its scalloped, heart-shaped opening and on-the-go attitude. The functional interior and exterior pockets and the flexibility of twisted rope leather twin handles and an adjustable/detachable shoulder strap allow you to switch up the ways to carry it.

Vione Frame, French Hydrangeas ($169): The Vione Frame Bag blends vintage charm and expert craftsmanship to create a timeless silhouette. Crafted in luxurious leather in our elegant French Hydrangeas print with meticulous attention to detail, it's one of the newest additions to Patricia's iconic frame bag collection. With its structured shape, elegant hardware, and signature design, the Vione is a standout piece that brings classic sophistication to any look.

Belvi Top Handle Crossbody, French Hydrangeas ($229): The Belvi's distinctive envelope shape exudes timeless elegance, while the round signature metal top handle adds a modern twist, making it a standout bag for any occasion. With built-in card slots and two main interior compartments, this bag is an all-around perfect choice for your day-to-evening needs.

For more information on Patricia Nash Designs and the stunning Butterfly Gardens and French Hydrangeas collections, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Founded in 2010, Patricia Nash Designs is a heritage accessories brand celebrated for unique craftsmanship and thoughtfully designed handbags. The brand blends vintage European influence with modern functionality. Over more than 15 years, Patricia Nash Designs has built a reputation for rich leathers, thoughtful design, and signature artistry, while demonstrating purpose-driven leadership through philanthropic initiatives and major industry honors such as the Accessories Council Legacy Award and Founder Patricia Nash's inclusion on Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500.

Media Contact:

Bella Kiessel

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs