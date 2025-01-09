Patricia Nash Designs Celebrates 15 Years of Timeless, Handcrafted Handbags and Vintage-Inspired Elegance in 2025

Artisan-Crafted Handbag Brand Marks its Milestone with Iconic Collections, Expanding Retail Spaces, and a Commitment to Family Heritage and Charitable Giving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Patricia Nash Designs ( https://patricianashdesigns.com/ ) celebrates 15 years of creating timeless, handcrafted handbags that blend artistry, heritage, and functionality. After designing for other well-known brands, Patricia founded her namesake brand in 2010. The Patricia Nash brand has become known for its vintage-inspired designs and commitment to artisanal leather craftsmanship—a legacy that began with a single vintage bag Patricia discovered in her mother's closet.

Patricia Nash & Family Photography by Andrew Yee

"When I found that bag, I was struck by its beauty after all those years and the memories it held," reflects Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "It made me realize how powerful a well-crafted piece can be. It's not just an accessory; it's part of a story."

This belief in storytelling is woven into every Patricia Nash piece, from new prints like the vibrant Spring Multi and upcoming ones like the Greek Map, to the intricate details that resonate with customers from all walks of life. Driven by her belief that "timeless style is always in fashion," Patricia has built a brand that celebrates enduring elegance and authenticity.

Over the years, Patricia Nash Designs has grown into a brand that reflects Patricia's love of travel, family, and storytelling. Each piece tells a story, inspired by memories and experiences, while balancing classic aesthetics with modern needs.

At the heart of the brand is a close family bond. Patricia and her daughter, Jennifer Vanderink, Vice President of Operations and Strategy, work together to ensure the brand remains true to its values. Their partnership has shaped Patricia Nash Designs into a company that honors heritage while embracing innovation.

To commemorate 15 years of craftsmanship, Patricia Nash Designs will host an exclusive dinner on February 4, 2025, at il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in New York City. The event will bring together partners, collaborators, and customers to celebrate the brand's journey. Guests will enjoy Italian cuisine, hear reflections from Patricia herself, and preview upcoming collections. This event is a tribute to the people and stories that have made the brand what it is today.

Milestones and Innovations

Since its inception, Patricia Nash has expanded beyond leather handbags into other categories such as jewelry, knitwear, belts, luggage, and men's. Licensing agreements in 2021 added eyewear, bedding, and candles to its offerings.

In 2018, the brand opened its first airport store in the largest airport in the world, Atlanta-Hartsfield Airport, and has since expanded to LaGuardia Airport in NYC, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and Nashville Airport. In 2020, Patricia established an Emergency fund for the YWCA in Knoxville, TN, and continues to support this mission and many others. Integration of the Beam platform on its website now allows customers to donate 1% of their orders to a charity of their choice, further strengthening its community impact.

This year, the brand began laying the foundation for a refreshed identity, preparing for broader customer reach. This initiative includes plans to showcase a new look and feel beginning in 2025, elevating the brand while staying true to its timeless values. The company recently relaunched its footwear line with luxurious leather sneakers, which debuted to great success.

The brand's growth has been guided by Beatrice Mac Cabe , Vice President of Brand and Marketing, whose vision blends Patricia Nash's legacy with fresh opportunities. Plans for 2025 include exclusive collections and initiatives that honor the brand's history while looking ahead.

"Fifteen years ago, I couldn't have imagined how much this journey would grow," said Patricia Nash. "What started as a personal passion for vintage designs has become a shared story with our customers. This milestone is a chance to celebrate not only our work but the incredible community that has supported us."

For more information about Patricia Nash Designs and its 15th anniversary celebrations, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Patricia Nash Designs is rooted in a passion for discovery and storytelling. After years of working and shopping across Europe, Patricia developed a deep appreciation for vintage European bags, appreciating their timeless styling, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautiful leathers. Discovering a beautiful handcrafted leather handbag in her own mother's closet—a treasured piece cherished for 50 years—inspired Patricia to create her namesake brand.

Patricia launched her brand in 2010 to create pieces that balance timeless elegance with functional design. Every product embodies her love of travel, craftsmanship, and family, making Patricia Nash Designs a trusted name for those who value artistry and authenticity.

Media Contact:

Alexa Summerson

[email protected]

BPM-PR Firm

877.841.7244

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs