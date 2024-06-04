Patricia Nash Designs Celebrates Successful Grand Opening of First Brick-and-Mortar Location in Nashville, TN

Artisan Handcrafted Handbags Brand Unveils First Store in Tanger Outlets Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs ( https://patricianashdesigns.com/ ), the vintage-inspired leather goods and accessories brand, successfully celebrated the grand opening of its new store at Tanger Outlets 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Suite Number 327, Nashville, TN on May 31st, 2024. The event welcomed enthusiastic shoppers with complimentary food and beverages. The newly opened boutique joins the growing roster of impressive retailers at Tanger Outlets Nashville, blending artisan craftsmanship with vintage detailing to create a unique collection of products made from the finest materials and hardware sourced globally. The 3,000-square-foot store features a wide array of Patricia Nash products, including artisan-crafted handbags, wallets, belts, jewelry, men's items, and home and gift items. The new outlet store in Nashville marks the Tennessee-native brand's first foray into outlet retail, offering exclusive styles and "last call" items that are no longer in production.

The Patricia Nash Designs team cuts the opening ribbon! Picture by Beth Gwinn Photography Patricia Nash herself socializing at the grand opening event. Picture by Beth Gwinn Photography

"As a company, we've witnessed firsthand the sheer delight our customers experience during our biannual sample sales at our headquarters," said Patricia Nash, Founder & CEO of Patricia Nash Designs. "The excitement of discovering those rare, one-of-a-kind bags has been nothing short of inspiring. It's this very sentiment that fueled our decision to establish a brick-and-mortar store location that encapsulates that same exhilarating 'treasure hunt' experience."

Patricia Nash, the brand's founder, was inspired to start her company after discovering her mother's 50-year-old handbag, which remained intact and stylish after all those years. This is the durability and timeless appeal that Patricia Nash Designs aims to deliver in every product. The brand is already widely available in major department stores across the country such as Dillards , Belk and Macy's as well as on TV shopping networks like HSN and QVC. Notable new additions to the collection include Seashell by the Seashore , Vintage Distressed Leather and Washed Denim .

The strategic decision to open at Tanger Outlets Nashville was driven by a desire to expose the brand to a wider audience and increase brand awareness. Feedback from focus groups revealed that a significant portion of Patricia Nash Designs' target audience prefers shopping at outlet stores. This new location allows the brand to reach these customers directly, giving them the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality of Patricia Nash's leather goods firsthand.

For more information on Patricia Nash Designs and their new brick-and-mortar location in Tanger Outlets, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair, old-world craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.

Media Contact:

Alexa Morales

[email protected]

BPM-PR Firm

877.841.7244

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs