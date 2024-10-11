Patricia Nash Designs Integrates Beam to Website, Enabling Customers to Support Charities with Every Purchase

Shoppers Can Now Donate 1% of Their Orders to Charities of Their Choice, Including Children's Miracle Network, Unite Her, Dress for Success, and Project Glimmer at Checkout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs ( https://patricianashdesigns.com/ ), the beloved brand known for its beautifully handcrafted leather handbags and accessories inspired by vintage artistry, is excited to implement Beam to their website. This new feature allows customers to direct a portion of their purchases to nonprofit causes. Effective immediately, customers can donate 1% of their order total to nonprofit causes of their choice at checkout.

Beam aims to transform the way customers connect with brands by allowing them to support nonprofits through their everyday purchases. In the past year alone, this initiative has provided millions of meals to food-insecure communities and funded significant environmental efforts. With a network of over 130 mission-driven brands, customers can choose from a curated selection of high-impact nonprofit organizations—without incurring additional costs—ensuring their contributions align with their values. This innovative approach enhances customer loyalty, leading to increased cart completion and higher average order values, particularly among younger shoppers.

Patricia Nash Designs is taking a significant step, enabling customers to contribute to important causes close to their hearts. With Beam, customers can easily select one of four carefully chosen nonprofits during the checkout process: Children's Miracle Network , Unite Her , Dress for Success , and Project Glimmer. Each of these organizations has been selected as Patricia Nash Designs felt a personal connection to their efforts to empower individuals and make a positive impact.

"Integrating Beam is a wonderful way for us to connect our customers with causes that resonate deeply with our brand," says Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "We believe every purchase can create a ripple effect of change, and this new feature on our website empowers our customers to make a real difference with each order. As we approach our 15th anniversary in 2025, Beam is just the first of many initiatives we have planned to give back and support our communities together."

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.

ABOUT BEAM

Beam is on a mission to shift $10B from brands to nonprofits by creating what loyalty would look like if it were designed for today's customers. In the last year, they've funded 7M+ meals for food-insecure communities, the prevention of 2M+ lbs of CO2, and more. Across their network of 130+ mission-driven brands like Instacart, Roots Canada, and Parade, they let you make ~1% of every purchase go to a high-impact nonprofit you choose from a curated set reflecting what the brand stands for–at no extra cost. As customers see how their dollars are going towards goals, like funding the removal of 10K lbs of plastic from the ocean, Beam builds emotional buy-in. They lift cart completion rate by 17%, average order value by 15% and convert 30% more customers to make a second purchase within 90 days–building higher value relationships than flash sales, especially with millennials and Gen Z. Their work to help people turn their spending power into tangible impact every day has been recognized by TechCrunch, Forbes 30 Under 30 for Social Impact, SXSW, Cannes Lions, and more.

