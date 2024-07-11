Patricia Nash Designs Makes a Splash with the Arrival of its Nature-Inspired Deep Blue Sea Collection, Featuring an Array of Artisan-Crafted Bags, Wallets and Accessories

Influenced by the Mystic of the Ocean, This Collection Mirrors the Essence of the Sea with Statement Pieces Boasting Prints of Rich Blues and Greens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs (https://patricianashdesigns.com), a leading name in artisan-crafted handbags and accessories, recently introduced its newest collection: Deep Blue Sea. Inspired by the mesmerizing phenomena of glimmering sunlight dispersing beneath the ocean waves, Patricia designed this print to be a vivid celebration of nature. The collection's signature pattern is brimming with coral, seagrass, and leaves of illustrious hues of greens and blues. From artistically and functionally designed tote bags, bridging the gap between luxury and convenience, to transformative top handle and detachable crossbody bags for versatility, along with overnight duffle bags for on-the-go travel essentials, and stylish scarves to upgrade everyday looks, this collection offers something for everyone and every budget. Known for its accessible luxury, Patricia Nash Designs offers the Deep Blue Sea collection staples at prices ranging from $19 to $399, allowing fashion enthusiasts at all price points to partake in glittering aquatic flair.

"At Patricia Nash Designs, our pride and joy lies in our distinctive, rich, and bold patterns that capture the everyday beauty of life and nature," says Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "In a market saturated with luxury options, our Deep Blue Sea collection stands out by showcasing the wonders of our oceans while offering chic and functional pieces. The vibrant blue and green gem tones in this pattern ensure that our new collection can be worn year-round, whilst adding a touch of summery magic to any outfit. We take great satisfaction in our everlasting commitment to expanding our collections and providing our clients with uniquely breathtaking designs that truly set us apart."

The Deep Blue Sea Collection Includes:

The Verzi Tote ($249): The Verzi, a large tote able to hold all of the daily essentials, is crafted with the famous luxurious leather Patricia Nash is known for. Adorned with a dark blue tassel and adjustable straps, the dazzling greens and blues of this oceanic pattern are sure to make a statement.

The Marielle Top Handle Crossbody ($249): The Marielle, a style that's a Patricia Nash Designs cult favorite, is the perfect mid size bag for a day out on the town, a glamorous night out, or maybe even the beach! Made with soft supple leather and supported with durable leather straps, this richly patterned bag will add a touch of shimmering sea foam to any outfit.

The Square Scarf ($19): The vibrant square scarf will add a beautiful finishing touch to any outfit. Balancing being both subtle and bold at the same time, this ascot will brighten up any look with its vibrant blues and greens.

Shoppers can also explore organizational must-haves such as the Odette Cosmetic Case and the Ardenza Glasses Case to more one-of-a-kind, whimsical bags such as the Noto Tote and the Antica Frame Crossbody featuring the Deep Blue Sea signature pattern.

Patricia Nash's signature prints have grown in popularity over the years, with many following closely to see what original design she produces next. Founded in 2010, Patricia Nash Designs is rooted in artisan craftsmanship, sparked by Patricia Nash's discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. This find inspired her to create luxurious, vintage-inspired leather goods that blend timeless elegance with modern functionality. Also inspired by nature, her travels, and other sources of everyday wonder and discovery, it is no surprise Patricia Nash continues to enthrall her loyal shoppers with every release. From scarves to jewelry and of course, iconic crossbodies, totes, and other handbags, Patricia Nash Designs has something to offer everyone! Today you can find Patricia Nash Designs' products in major department stores across the country like Dillard's, Belk and Macy's, as well as on TV shopping networks like HSN and QVC. Recently, the brand hit a big milestone by opening its flagship outlet store at Tanger Outlets Nashville.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair, old-world craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.

