Patricia Nash Designs Releases Its Western Lace Collection--A Romantic Twist on Classic Western Charm

Handbag Brand Known For Its Artisanal Craftsmanship Presents a Nostalgic Fusion of 50-Year-Old Dress Elegance and Western Roots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs (https://patricianashdesigns.com/), renowned for its artisanal craftsmanship and vintage-inspired luxury, proudly introduces the new Western Lace Collection. Inspired by Patricia's family heritage from the state of Montana, this romantic and elegant print kicks off the fall season in adventurous style. Delicate and feminine, it pairs the Western Rose's allure with lace's elegance. Like a laced-gloved hand holding a bouquet of wild roses, the romance of this look adds the perfect touch of glamour and whimsy. Starting at only $38, each piece in this collection captures the charm of a 50-year-old dress and the rugged elegance of Western design, bringing a timeless appeal to modern fashion.

Photo courtesy of Patricia Nash Designs Photo courtesy of Patricia Nash Designs

"The Western Lace Collection combines Western fashion with a touch of romance, featuring delicate lace and the rugged Western Rose, inspired by my family's Montana heritage," says Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "It captures the essence of classic Western style while being perfect for the shift from summer to fall. I wanted to blend nostalgic elements with a fresh, modern twist, so that each piece is both beautiful and versatile. They're designed to enhance your wardrobe and fit seamlessly into any season. We've also expanded the Western theme into our Western Lace Tooling, Cutout Tooled, and Lux collections. Each of these lines offers a unique take on Western charm, from intricate tooling and bold cutouts to luxurious leather with contrast stitching, continuing to evolve and enrich your wardrobe."

The Western Lace Collection features a variety of items, including crossbody bags, totes, wallets, and scarves, with standout pieces being:

Missoula Frame ($99) : Crafted from elegant leather in the Western Lace print, this frame bag can be carried as a crossbody or a clutch with features for your cash, cards, coins, and receipts. The all-around zipper compartment opens flat for easy access. Sophisticated and practical, it meets your on-the-go needs.

Crafted from elegant leather in the Western Lace print, this frame bag can be carried as a crossbody or a clutch with features for your cash, cards, coins, and receipts. The all-around zipper compartment opens flat for easy access. Sophisticated and practical, it meets your on-the-go needs. Josie Crossbody ($169) : With its crisp shape and rounded corners, the Josie is the crossbody that goes anywhere. Dainty, it has an adjustable/detachable strap. It is a truly covetable bag.

With its crisp shape and rounded corners, the Josie is the crossbody that goes anywhere. Dainty, it has an adjustable/detachable strap. It is a truly covetable bag. Annie Frame Bag ($169) : A pretty new frame bag your collection needs. The Annie is dainty, functional, chic, and fun. Crafted in luxurious leather in the Western Lace print, make a style statement with this bag.

Building on the Western Lace Collection, Patricia Nash Designs now offers even more Western-inspired styles with these exciting new additions:

Western Lace Tooling : This collection is inspired by Western rose blooms and lush greens, showcasing intricate tooling that highlights the beauty of rustic elegance. Standout pieces like the Arezzo Saddle Bag ($299) feature a unique maroon color reminiscent of rose blooms, complemented by deep green stems and leaves, all set in relief on intricately laced leather. These boho-chic designs celebrate Patricia's love of the Western Rose and are ideal companions for any occasion.

: This collection is inspired by Western rose blooms and lush greens, showcasing intricate tooling that highlights the beauty of rustic elegance. Standout pieces like the Arezzo Saddle Bag feature a unique maroon color reminiscent of rose blooms, complemented by deep green stems and leaves, all set in relief on intricately laced leather. These boho-chic designs celebrate Patricia's love of the Western Rose and are ideal companions for any occasion. Western Cutout Tooled : This collection celebrates the unique cultures of the American West with bold designs featuring cutouts, elegant studs, and whipstitched edges. Standout pieces like the Ilina Flap Crossbody ($199) and Adeline Tote ($269) embody a classic Western style with a chic, modern twist. These bags prove that Western fashion can elevate any outfit with its eye-catching patterns and sophisticated details.

: This collection celebrates the unique cultures of the American West with bold designs featuring cutouts, elegant studs, and whipstitched edges. Standout pieces like the Ilina Flap Crossbody and embody a classic Western style with a chic, modern twist. These bags prove that Western fashion can elevate any outfit with its eye-catching patterns and sophisticated details. Western Lux: This collection combines smooth, supple leather with Western motifs and contrasting stitching, offering standout pieces like the Rena Tote ($329) and Salerno Saddle Bag ($229) . Patricia Nash has transformed rugged Western edginess into a luxurious, refined look, making these accessories both chic and sophisticated.

For more information on Patricia Nash Designs and the stunning Western Lace Collection, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.

Media Contact:

Alexa Morales

BPM-PR Firm

[email protected]

877.841.7244

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs