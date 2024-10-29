Patricia Nash Designs Welcomes New VP of Brand and Marketing, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation

Beatrice Mac Cabe Joins the Team to Infuse Fresh Energy and Innovation Ahead of Patricia Nash Designs' 15th Anniversary in 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs ( https://patricianashdesigns.com/ ), the vintage-inspired handbag and accessories brand is thrilled to announce that Beatrice Mac Cabe has officially joined the team as Vice President of Brand and Marketing. In this newly created role, Beatrice is poised to energize the brand and expand its audience with fresh, innovative strategies.

With over 20 years of experience leading marketing, creative, and product strategies for top global brands like Wear Felicity, Vera Bradley, and Fossil, Beatrice is a powerhouse in brand building. She's a proven expert in creative leadership, innovative marketing, and driving customer engagement. At Vera Bradley, she spearheaded initiatives that grew the brand's revenue to $400M while attracting younger customers and launching new vibrant collaborations.

Bringing that expertise to Patricia Nash Designs, Beatrice aims to reshape the marketing landscape with a bold, contemporary vision that amplifies the brand's presence both in-store and online. From forging new partnerships to enhancing community connections, she is set to transform customer engagement and attract a broader audience of shoppers who are unaware of the brand. Expect a lineup of creative campaigns, exciting collaborations, and unforgettable events as Patricia Nash Designs celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2025!

"Bringing Beatrice on board is a game-changer for us. She is the missing link we needed to execute our new rebranding and marketing strategy," says Patricia Nash, CEO and Founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "Her unique blend of creativity and strategic insight is just what we need as we gear up for our 15th anniversary. Beatrice has a real gift for connecting with people in fresh, exciting ways, and we're thrilled to see how she'll breathe new life into Patricia Nash Designs. From innovative marketing campaigns to engaging customer experiences, we can't wait to embark on this new journey together!"

Over the last year, Patricia Nash engaged a national research firm and Brand Design company to evaluate the brand's positioning and opportunities for growth. The Brand discovered low awareness compared to its peers, however, it had a retention rate higher than most of those same peers. "Our lady is very passionate about our brand and we are confident that we are now positioned to capture more of that audience who is unaware of us but open to embracing us," says Patricia.

Beatrice brings an impressive track record of success from her previous roles in the fashion industry. Here are three standout achievements that highlight her expertise and impact:

Wear Felicity: Revitalized the custom jewelry brand by developing a multi-year financial roadmap, enhancing operational efficiency, and leading cross-functional teams. Vera Bradley: Drove over $400 million in revenue by modernizing strategies and product offerings, including launching successful Home, Apparel, and Footwear categories, while reversing a seven-year decline in customer counts. Fossil: Executed comprehensive merchandising and marketing strategies that repositioned Fossil as an American lifestyle icon, introducing best-selling collections and achieving nine consecutive quarters of growth across all markets.

With Beatrice on the team, Patricia Nash Designs is ready to expand its reach, deepen its customer connections, and bring even more flair to its iconic collections.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.

